Patrice Motsepe’s R69 million estate in Cape Town features six en-suite bedrooms, a 24-seat dining room, a wine cellar, and a private gym

The mansion boasts a cigar lounge, home theatre, music room, billiard room, and a 10-bay garage for Motsepe’s luxury car collection

Motsepe’s African Rainbow Capital owns a 20% stake in Val de Vie Estate, a prestigious property with vineyards, polo fields, and a Jack Nicklaus golf course

South Africa’s first Black billionaire, Patrice Motsepe, is known for more than just his mining empire and philanthropy—his lifestyle choices also speak volumes.

Among his prized possessions is a luxurious mansion nestled in the elite Bishopscourt suburb of Cape Town, reportedly acquired in 2014 for a staggering R69 million.

Inside Patrice Motsepe's R69 Million Cape Town Mansion: Luxury, Elegance, and Prestige

A Glimpse into the Bishopscourt Mansion

This 12,000-square-meter estate is a masterpiece of elegance and class.

The baronial-style home features six en-suite bedrooms, each with private dressing rooms and access to spacious balconies that open up to scenic views of Table Mountain and the surrounding greenery.

Lavish Interiors and World-Class Amenities

The mansion’s interior is crafted for comfort and grandeur.

It includes a 24-seater formal dining room, a cigar lounge, a climate-controlled wine cellar, a state-of-the-art home theatre, a music room, and a billiard room.

The gourmet kitchen, with its own scullery, caters perfectly to high-end entertaining. For fitness and leisure, the home boasts a fully equipped gym and a 10-bay garage—complete with a designated car-wash bay—ideal for Motsepe’s collection of luxury vehicles.

Outdoor Elegance

Beyond its lavish walls, the mansion offers immaculately landscaped gardens featuring indigenous flora, a flood-lit tennis court, a private pavilion, and a pristine swimming pool.

The outdoor space is designed to blend luxury with nature, offering a peaceful retreat within city limits.

Val de Vie Estate Investment

Motsepe’s real estate interests extend beyond personal living.

In 2016, his company African Rainbow Capital acquired a 20% stake in Val de Vie Investments.

Val de Vie, located near Paarl, is one of South Africa’s most exclusive estates, boasting vineyards, polo fields, and a Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course.

From his palatial Bishopscourt home to investments in luxury developments like Val de Vie, Patrice Motsepe’s taste in property mirrors his success—refined, expansive, and deeply rooted in South African prestige.

