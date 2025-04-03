AB de Villiers owns multiple high-value properties in South Africa, including a prominent mansion in Durban

AB de Villiers, renowned for his exceptional cricketing career, has built a lifestyle that mirrors his success both on and off the field.Image/AB de Villiers.

Mansions and Real Estate

AB de Villiers is not only a cricket star but also a savvy property investor.

He owns multiple homes in South Africa, with some properties valued at millions of rands.

One of his most notable properties is a mansion in Durban, which he purchased in 2012 for approximately ₹20 crore.

The property boasts expansive living spaces, multiple bedrooms, and a dedicated gym. During the 2020 lockdown, de Villiers turned his backyard into a mini-golf course, showcasing his love for leisure and entertainment.

The sprawling gardens and private pool further add to the mansion's luxury, offering him a retreat from the limelight.

Car Collection

A known car enthusiast, AB de Villiers is proud of his impressive collection of high-end vehicles.

His garage is filled with some of the most sought-after luxury and sports cars on the market. Among his notable vehicles are: Mercedes-Benz A-Class: A compact luxury hatchback that offers both style and comfort. BMW X5: A mid-size luxury SUV known for its sleek design and powerful performance. Audi Q7: A full-size luxury SUV that provides ample space and top-tier features. Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography: A high-end SUV with an elegant design and unmatched comfort. Ferrari 350 Modena: A high-performance sports car that speaks to de Villiers' taste for speed and luxury.

Business Ventures and Net Worth

AB de Villiers' wealth extends beyond his cricket earnings.

With a net worth estimated at $25 million (INR 205 crore), de Villiers has diversified his income through endorsement deals, business ventures, and investments in real estate.

He has lucrative partnerships with top brands such as Audi, Puma, and MRF, and has also ventured into technology and content creation. His YouTube channel, "AB de Villiers 360," with nearly 280,000 subscribers, offers cricket insights, further solidifying his place as a global sports personality.

Philanthropy and Personal Life

Despite his extravagant lifestyle, AB de Villiers remains committed to giving back.

Through the AB de Villiers Foundation, he supports various causes, particularly youth development and education.

His personal life, though private, is centered around his family. He is married to Danielle and they have children together, often sharing family moments on social media.

