The South African radio and TV presenter DJ Lamiez Holworthy-Morule recently showed off one of her expensive items

The Metro FM radio presenter shared several pictures of her flaunting her luxurious Louis Vuitton handbag

Mzansi was puzzled to learn that the bag’s base price is $ 3,600, which amounts to R65 267

Source: Instagram

DJ Lamiez Holworthy-Morule became the talk of the town on social media regarding her recent social media post.

DJ Lamiez Holworthy flaunts her LV handbag

The Metro FM radio presenter and Khuli Chana's wife became a household name in the entertainment industry for her flawless beauty and DJing skills.

Recently, the star showed off one of the expensive items in her wardrobe. Holworthy-Morule shared several pictures of her luxurious Louis Vuitton handbag on her Instagram page. Mzansi was puzzled to learn that the bag’s base price is $3,600, which amounts to R65 267.

She captioned the post:

"In a world that constantly tries to tell me who to be, I’m DIFFERENT and honestly wouldn’t have it any other way. Me? A different breed altogether."

What you need to know about Lamiez Holworthy

Lamiez Holworthy, born on 12 June 1992 in Pretoria, Gauteng, is a well-known South African DJ and TV personality. She is most recognised as the host of the music show Live Amp on SABC1.

Lamiez began her primary education at Andrew Anthony Primary and continued at Sunnyside Primary. She graduated from Laudium Secondary School in 2009 and studied media at Boston Media House in 2012.

Lamiez and Khuli Chana share content from their son's christening

In a previous report from Briefly News, Lamiez Holworthy-Morule and her husband, Khuli Chana, recently celebrated their son Leano-Laone Zion Morule's christening.

Baby Leano's baptism celebration was attended by his family, including Lamiez' rumoured father, Chicco Twala. Lamiez gushed about raising Leano with faith.

"And as for us? We will raise our son on faith and never fear. We had the privilege of celebrating the blessing that is Leano-Laone Zion Morule surrounded by so much love."

Source: Briefly News