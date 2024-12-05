Global site navigation

VIDEO: Lamiez Holworthy and Hubby Khuli Chana Decorate Their Christmas Tree
VIDEO: Lamiez Holworthy and Hubby Khuli Chana Decorate Their Christmas Tree

by  Mbali Tebele 2 min read
  • The South African DJ and TV presenter Lamiez Holworthy and her husband Khuli Chana decorated their Christmas tree
  • The Metro FM presenter shared a reel on her Instagram page of them decorating their tree, getting ready for the festive season
  • Lamiez Holworthy paired the reel with a heartfelt message on her social media page

Lamiez shared a video of them decorating the Christmas tree
LAmiez Holworthy decorated her Xmas tree. Image: @lamiez_holworthy
Source: Instagram

The festive season has begun, and many celebrities are already prepping Christmas trees with their families.

Lamiez Holworthy and her hubby decorate their Christmas tree

The South African fan-favourite couple, Lamiez Holworthy and Khuli Chana are already in the Christmas spirit.

The Metro FM presenter recently shared a video of them prepping for Christmas as they started recording their tree. The star shared the video on her Instagram page and captioned it:

"Yes we needed a longer ladder to get to the top but it worked out in the end. As a kid, I always wanted one of those giant #christmastree you see in malls. I always wanted a #home with high enough ceilings to accommodate it, and I’ve been blessed enough to experience both, but most importantly? My family, who I prayed for! Still in disbelief that I was deemed worthy. My #family and I had so much fun #decorating it, and now we cannot wait for #christmas."

See the post below:

Lamiez decorates her Christmas tree

Last year, the DJ and TV presenter also shared a post about how she and her family spent Christmas together as it was her son, Leano's first Christmas.

She captioned the post:

"Not sure how to spend your Christmas Day? Don’t worry- I got you! Never run short of #RealMagic on Christmas day- you know I got you covered on the entertainment front."

See the video below:

Lamiez Holworthy slayed Durban July with baby at her side

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that one of the best-dressed at the Durban July, Lamiez Holworthy, posted about being a working mother. The stunning DJ told people she did not get off mommy duty for the Durban July.

DJ Lamiez Holworthy is married to hip-hop legend Khuli Chana, and they have kids together. The two recently welcomed a new addition to their family, Leano Zion.

