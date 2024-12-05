VIDEO: Lamiez Holworthy and Hubby Khuli Chana Decorate Their Christmas Tree
- The South African DJ and TV presenter Lamiez Holworthy and her husband Khuli Chana decorated their Christmas tree
- The Metro FM presenter shared a reel on her Instagram page of them decorating their tree, getting ready for the festive season
- Lamiez Holworthy paired the reel with a heartfelt message on her social media page
CHECK OUT: No Location Limits! Master Copywriting from Anywhere in SA with Our Online Course. Enroll & Get Started Today!
The festive season has begun, and many celebrities are already prepping Christmas trees with their families.
Lamiez Holworthy and her hubby decorate their Christmas tree
The South African fan-favourite couple, Lamiez Holworthy and Khuli Chana are already in the Christmas spirit.
The Metro FM presenter recently shared a video of them prepping for Christmas as they started recording their tree. The star shared the video on her Instagram page and captioned it:
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at Briefly.co.za Tomorrow
"Yes we needed a longer ladder to get to the top but it worked out in the end. As a kid, I always wanted one of those giant #christmastree you see in malls. I always wanted a #home with high enough ceilings to accommodate it, and I’ve been blessed enough to experience both, but most importantly? My family, who I prayed for! Still in disbelief that I was deemed worthy. My #family and I had so much fun #decorating it, and now we cannot wait for #christmas."
See the post below:
Last year, the DJ and TV presenter also shared a post about how she and her family spent Christmas together as it was her son, Leano's first Christmas.
She captioned the post:
"Not sure how to spend your Christmas Day? Don’t worry- I got you! Never run short of #RealMagic on Christmas day- you know I got you covered on the entertainment front."
See the video below:
Lamiez Holworthy slayed Durban July with baby at her side
In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that one of the best-dressed at the Durban July, Lamiez Holworthy, posted about being a working mother. The stunning DJ told people she did not get off mommy duty for the Durban July.
DJ Lamiez Holworthy is married to hip-hop legend Khuli Chana, and they have kids together. The two recently welcomed a new addition to their family, Leano Zion.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Mbali Tebele (Editor) Mbali Tebele is a multimedia journalist with six years of experience in entertainment & sports, holding a national diploma from IIE Rosebank College (2019). She started her career 2018 as a news writer & videographer, then moved to Add-X Marketing Solution as an account coordinator & social media assistant (2020). She was a freelance writer at Newskoop (2021) and a multimedia journalist and social media assistant at Daily Sun Newspaper (2022). Email: mbali.tebele@briefly.co.za