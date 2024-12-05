The South African DJ and TV presenter Lamiez Holworthy and her husband Khuli Chana decorated their Christmas tree

The Metro FM presenter shared a reel on her Instagram page of them decorating their tree, getting ready for the festive season

Lamiez Holworthy paired the reel with a heartfelt message on her social media page

The festive season has begun, and many celebrities are already prepping Christmas trees with their families.

Lamiez Holworthy and her hubby decorate their Christmas tree

The South African fan-favourite couple, Lamiez Holworthy and Khuli Chana are already in the Christmas spirit.

The Metro FM presenter recently shared a video of them prepping for Christmas as they started recording their tree. The star shared the video on her Instagram page and captioned it:

"Yes we needed a longer ladder to get to the top but it worked out in the end. As a kid, I always wanted one of those giant #christmastree you see in malls. I always wanted a #home with high enough ceilings to accommodate it, and I’ve been blessed enough to experience both, but most importantly? My family, who I prayed for! Still in disbelief that I was deemed worthy. My #family and I had so much fun #decorating it, and now we cannot wait for #christmas."

Last year, the DJ and TV presenter also shared a post about how she and her family spent Christmas together as it was her son, Leano's first Christmas.

She captioned the post:

"Not sure how to spend your Christmas Day? Don’t worry- I got you! Never run short of #RealMagic on Christmas day- you know I got you covered on the entertainment front."

