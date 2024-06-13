South African rapper Khuli Chana recently showered his wife Lamiez Holworthy with love on her birthday

The star shared a heartfelt post on Instagram wishing his wifey the happiest 32nd birthday

Many netizens flooded his comment section, wishing the DJ and radio presenter a happy birthday

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Khuli Chana wishes his wife, Lamiez Holworthy, a happy birthday. Image: @khulichana01, @lamiezholworthy

Source: Instagram

South African rapper Khuli Chana never fails to show and profess his love for Lamiez Holworthy, and recently, he celebrated her online.

Khuli Chana shows love to his wife Lamiez on her birthday

The South African DJ and radio presenter Lamiez Holworthy turned 32 on Wednesday, 12 June 2024, and her husband, Khuli Chana, showered her with love as she celebrated another year around the sun.

Earlier, the Motswako rapper wrote a heartfelt message to his woman on his Instagram page, pairing it with a beautiful picture of herself.

He wrote:

"Happy birthday to my Vogueing Queen, my Wife, MmaBanake, my best friend and my biggest BLESSING.Thank you for shining your light in my life @lamiez_holworthy. I love you Wamzie."

See the post below:

Fans wish Lamiez a happy birthday

Shortly after Khuli Chana shared the heartfelt post on social media, many netizens flooded his comment section to wish his wife a happy birthday. See some of the responses below:

azael.art wrote:

"Happy birthday Sis @lamiez_holworthy."

timelesselegancesa1 responded:

"Happy Birthday to her."

selokelamojalefa said:

"Happy birthday to her God bless her with more years."

mosimaxx_m replied:

"Happy birthday to the world's best role model @lamiez_holworthy ke real deal."

mondliart commented:

"Happy birthday to Mrs Morule @lamiez_holworthy."

tsstimony_0811 mentioned:

"Happiest bornday to our national keypoint @lamiez_holworthy."

Lamiez and Khuli Chana share content from their son's christening

In a previous report from Briefly News, Lamiez Holworthy-Morule and her husband, Khuli Chana, recently celebrated their son Leano-Laone Zion Morule's christening.

Baby Leano's baptism celebration was attended by his family, including Lamiez' rumoured father, Chicco Twala. Lamiez gushed about raising Leano with faith.

"And as for us? We will raise our son on faith and never fear. We had the privilege of celebrating the blessing that is Leano-Laone Zion Morule surrounded by so much love."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News