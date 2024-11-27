The South African media personality Minenhle Dlamini recently celebrated her son Netha's birthday

The former Rockville actress Minnie's son turned four years old, and the star threw a huge birthday party for him

Minnie shared the videos of how her son's birthday was celebrated on her Instagram page

Minnie Dlamini celebrated her son's birthday. Image: @minniedlamini

Source: Instagram

Aww, how nice it is to watch and witness your little one grow. The South African media personality Minnie Dlamini recently celebrated her son's birthday in style.

The former Rockville star planned and organised a fantastic birthday celebration for her son Netha, who turned four. The actress shared videos of how the day went on her Instagram page.

She captioned the first video:

"I turned my back yard into a Dinosaur Park for my son’s 4th Birthday Party!!! @nono_events took my vision to the next level. It was so cool!!!! Thank you to everyone for making my son’s dream party a reality. He was so happy he even took the mic and made a speech. My son is a whole 4years old! I’m shook #nethasdinofourpark. Deco: @nono_events. Tech/Sound: @legamotech. Bar: @_sunsetcocktails. Photography: @zwelakhemodise. Cake: @chefnzuzaofficial."

Watch the video below:

The second video was captioned:

"Turning the ordinary into the extraordinary. Watch as we transform a simple space (my side garden) into an immersive, interactive experience that ignites curiosity and sparks joy (and fear for some, lol). Creativity knows no bounds! @nono_events, you outdid yourself. The Dinosaur tunnel was a HIT!!!! #NethasDinoFourPark."

Watch the clip below:

Sbahle Mzizi announced as the new face of Sompire Kids

In more famous kids' stories on Briefly News, kid influencer Sbahle Mzizi was announced by her mother, Ntando Duma, as the new face of Sompire Kids. Ntando Duma shared an Instagram post that her daughter had secured a bag.

The SASMA 2023 nominee headlined the social media trends with a new partnership she scored for herself. The six-year-old kid influencer, the daughter of DJ and producer Junior De Rocka and actress and media personality Ntando Duma, is now collaborating with Somizi's kiddies apparel, Sompire Kids.

Source: Briefly News