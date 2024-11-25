Minnie Dlamini's son had a fantastic 4th birthday, packed with creativity and loads of fun

The dinosaur-themed birthday party was a hit, with many people showing up. The theme was perfectly planned, and everyone had an awesome time

People were super impressed with the decor, with many saying it looked just like an actual Jurassic Park

South African media star Minnie Dlamini was a proud mom as she celebrated her son's fourth birthday. Thanks to the fantastic work of Nono Events, a well-known decor expert, she transformed Minnie's backyard into an adventurous dinosaur theme park. Her vision was well executed, and the artificial theme park could have easily passed for a real one.

The birthday party was a success

Musician and radio host Mabherh, reality TV star Lebo Jojo Mokoena from the popular show Real Housewives of Johannesburg, and musician Disebo were some of the recognisable faces in attendance. Minnie shared that her son, Netha Makhosini Jones, whom she has with her ex-husband, Quinton Jones, was super excited about his birthday party. He even grabbed the mic to give a little speech.

The 34-year-old media personality, who has previously spoken about the difficulties of single parenting, couldn’t believe her little guy was "a whole four-year-old."

Minnie hopped onto Instagram to express her gratitude to everyone who came out to celebrate her son's party.

The theme stole the show

Even through their phone screens, people were talking about the amazing theme. Minnie's fans sent birthday wishes to her son and extended compliments on the decorators.

@hope_mbhele wrote:

"What a cool mom."

@skitty_m commented:

"When I grow up, I want a party like this."

@notty_sibungo added:

"My kids better not see this. Happy Birthday, Netha."

@mantsoepout stated:

"Oh, this is epic."

@disebo_music added:

"Oh, can we just talk about the fun the kids had? Minnie, this was beautiful."

@ntuthu_mbalo wrote:

"Well, it was a well-planned birthday for the king of the jungle. Happy birthday, Zanemvula Aa Netha, mommy. I love you this much; never forget that. Well done, mommy. Four years already."

