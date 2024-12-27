Kairo Forbes' partnership with Ackerman's has expanded to a new campaign after the success of her first

The kidfluencer is the face of a back-to-school campaign and is being praised for getting the bag

Mzansi congratulated Kai Kai on her new gig, while others lamented the stressful school supply shopping

Kairo Forbes partnered with Ackerman's for a back-to-school campaign. Image: kairo.forbes

Kairo Forbes is getting the bag and recently landed herself another exciting campaign with Ackerman's.

Kairo Forbes partners with Ackerman's

Kairo Forbes is not just a pretty face; the girl is also a busy bee and has been landing gigs left, right and centre.

Her growth in the entertainment industry, with help from her superstar parents, has helped expose her to new opportunities, and the award-winning kidfluencer just bagged a new gig with Ackerman's.

The famous retail brand shared news of Kairo's back-to-school campaign, in which she modelled in school uniform to prepare kids and their parents for the coming school season.

This comes after their cool swimwear and summer collaborations, and it looks like there's more that's yet to come from the partnership:

Mzansi reacts to Kairo Forbes' new gig

Parents aren't ready for the school season, and complained that Ackerman's was rushing through the festive season:

PontshoMonareng joked:

"We haven’t even digested the Xmas food; now we are being reminded of back-to-school."

Gadisa_sa said:

"We’re still warming up leftovers."

iambeth1103 wrote:

"She spent Christmas with back to school in mind."

Thebaddie02 posted:

"She beat Pep into it."

Meanwhile, others congratulated Kairo and praised her parents for giving her exciting opportunities:

Khumology said:

"Connections will set you for life. The rest, keep praying."

pillowsforkoya joked:

"She's fighting that youth unemployment rate."

TheColourBlack1 said:

"Kairo has been a brand since a tender age due to mommy handling her stuff. I’m not surprised."

chipunzaamandat wrote:

"A working girlie ke uMaForbes."

Kairo Forbes spends time with K.O

In more Kairo Forbes updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the kidfluencer spending time with K.O.

This comes after the rapper collaborated with AKA in his latest single, and fans gushed at their sweet picture.

