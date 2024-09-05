DJ Zinhle and Kairo Forbes recently announced their collaboration with retail giant, Ackermans

The mother-daughter duo partnered with the store for a summer range and showed off the cute clothes

Fans were proud of the pair and congratulated them for getting a huge bag together

Kairo Forbes and DJ Zinhle collaborated on a summer range with Ackermans. Images: djzinhle

DJ Zinhle and Kairo Forbes are mother and daughter goals after landing a huge brand collaboration together.

Kairo Forbes and DJ Zinhle partner with Ackermans

One of Mzansi's favourite mother-daughter duos, DJ Zinhle and her influencer daughter, Kairo Forbes, recently joined forces for a cool collaboration with a major retailer.

The pair often collaborates with other brands, all while pursuing separate bags independently, and today, they're finally ready to announce their collaboration with Ackermans for a summer range.

Taking to their Instagram page, the retail store spilt the tea on the big news with a cool promo video of Kairo taking the viewer through kid-friendly Ackermans "parties" while also showing off their looks.

She later meets up with her mama at an adult party and joins her behind the decks to keep the party going - she's a natural!

"Hey Besties! We are excited to officially announce our summer collaboration with @djzinhle and @kairo.forbes. This summer is going to be lit!

"Get ready to turn up the heat this summer with the incredible @djzinhle and @kairo.forbes. Join us as we kick off the season with the hottest trends."

Mzansi shows love to DJ Zinhle and Kairo Forbes

Fans congratulated the pair on their latest brand partnership:

South African disc jockey, DJ Zinhle, was proud:

"Come on!"

kellymeyer0310 was impressed:

"So proud! Well done, team."

adiellah05osmanjoubert praised Kairo:

"She is such a natural!"

gugu.mofokeng said:

"This ad ate!"

kwando_kuhle wrote:

"Love it!"

