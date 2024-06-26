Kairo Forbes received a nomination at the upcoming Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards

The celebrity child star is nominated in the Favourite African Kidfluencer category and is pushing hard for votes

Mzansi celebs showed love to Kairo and congratulated her on her huge recognition

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Kairo Forbes is pushing for votes after being nominated at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards. Images: kairo.forbes

Source: Instagram

Kairo Forbes bagged a nod for Favourite African Kidfluencer at the upcoming Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, and her supporters are rooting for her to bring home the award.

Kairo Forbes pushes for Nickelodeon KCA win

Our fave, Kairo Forbes, is steadily following in her superstar parents' footsteps and becoming a globally recognised star.

Coming from being nominated at the anticipated Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, Kairo is pushing hard to get votes and asked her followers for their support.

This after Kai bagged a nod at the SASMAs, and she hopes that her supporters and the Magacy will fight for her this time around.

Taking to her Instagram page, the famous kidfluencer urged her fans to vote as many times as they like before voting lines close on 13 July 2024:

'I’ve received a Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2024 nomination in the category, 'Favourite African Kidfluencer'. This is so cool!

"I’ll appreciate your support so much! You can vote as many times as you want! Let’s go!"

Mzansi celebs show love to Kairo

Celebs are rooting for Kairo and are super proud of the kidfluencer:

tonydforbes said:

"Well done, my baby. Papa is so proud of you!"

Zimbabwean-South African rapper, Nadia Nakai, was impressed:

"Amazing!"

South African media personality, Moozlie, cheered Kairo on:

"Let’s go, my baby!"

lynnforbesza posted:

"Well done, sugar plum! Congratulation."

Mzansi disc Jockey, DJ Zinhle, showed love to her daughter:

"Congratulations, my sweet potato. I love you so much."

glittercamm responded:

"Cheers to us who voted, let's keep going!"

Kairo Forbes talks about how she gets paid

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Kairo Forbes saying she gets paid to talk and be herself.

Netizens gushed at how similar she was to her dad, AKA, saying she was as outspoken as the late rapper.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News