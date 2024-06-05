Kairo Forbes has been nominated in the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2024 for the Favourite African Kids Influencers category

She is nominated alongside Dream Catchers Academy, Biko’s Manna, DJ Wysei, and Boluwatife Balogun

Social media users celebrated Kairo's achievement, expressing their congratulations and pride in her success

Congratulations are in order for DJ Zinhle and AKA's daughter Kairo Forbes, who has been nominated at the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2024. The little star was nominated in the Favourite African Kidfluencers category.

Kairo Forbes has received a Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards nomination. Image: @kairo.forbes

Source: Instagram

Kairo Forbes scoops international nomination

Kairo Forbes is definitely following in her famous parents' footsteps. The upcoming star, who has several awards and nominations under her belt, has scooped the Favourite African Kids Influencers category in the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2024.

According to Fakaza, Kairo has been nominated alongside Dream Catchers Academy, Joburg-based singing trio Biko’s Manna, DJ Wysei, and Nigerian singer Wizkid's son Boluwatife Balogun.

Grammy Award-winning South African singer Tyla has also been nominated in the Favourite Global Music Star, Favourite Breakout Artist and Favourite Viral Song categories.

Mzansi congratulates Kairo Forbes

Social media users congratulated Kairo on securing another nomination. Reacting to a post shared on the Briefly News' Facebook page, many said KaiKai deserves the nod.

@Yusuf Bauta said:

"Congratulations to her."

@Cynthia Thandi Molefe commented:

"Your dad in Heaven is watching over you and proud of you, Nana."

@Tarisca Mkhabela wrote:

"Congratulations babygirl ♥️"

@Eleftherios Fortune added:

"Anyway, we’ll just pretend like we don’t know why she’s been nominated."

@NotThulisile Vangqa commented:

"We love ❤️ u Kairooo Congratulations baby girl."

@S'phethile Enhle Shoba said:

"Congratulations my baby❤️"

Kairo Forbes Asante Mohosana wear Somizi’s Sompire Kid’s matching outfits

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that DJ Zinhle and her cubs looked absolutely stunning for their recent photoshoot. The star was promoting Somizi Mhlongo's clothing range in the most adorable way.

Media personality DJ Zinhle and her two daughters, Kairo Forbes and Asante Mohosana, looked adorable in a family photoshoot. The trio supported fellow media personality Somizi Mhlongo as they wore matching outfits for his children's clothing range.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News