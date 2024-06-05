Former The Real Housewives Of Durban (RHOD) star Kgomotso Ndungane has hailed her husband Odwa Ngungane

The former rugby player turned businessman obtained an MBA in Bachelor Of Commerce

Kgomotso spoke about how this milestone has motivated her to follow in her husband's footsteps

Former reality TV star Kgomotso Ndungane has praised her husband, Odwa Ndungane, after his recent MBA graduation. The star shared pictures from his recent graduation on Instagram.

Kgomotso Ndungane celebrated her husband Odwa Ndungane's career milestone after graduating. Image: @kgomotso_ndungane, @odwa14

Source: Instagram

Kgomotso beams at Odwa's is qualification

The Real Housewives Of Durban (RHOD) former reality TV star, Kgomotso Ndungane, took to social media to laud her Odwa Ngungane after he bagged an MBA.

The former rugby player who is now a businessman obtained an MBA and a Bachelor of Commerce. Ngungane shared several pictures taken from graduation day and captioned the post:

"Class of 2023 Bachelor Of Commerce Graduate. @odwa14 Onwards and Upwards my love. So proud of you. 31 May 2024."

Kgomotso gains inspiration from Odwa's success

According to TshisaLIVE, Kgomotso is motivated to follow in her husband's footsteps. Ngungane holds a BCom from the University of Pretoria. She is also considering pursuing an MBA as she looks for a job.

“The main reason for Odwa pursuing his bachelor of commerce degree is to grow the business in knowledge.

“I haven’t had plans for further studies since graduating from Pretoria University at 21, but Odwa’s graduation has motivated me to think of pursuing an MBA. Everything I set my mind on I try to achieve.”

Fans laud Odwa asks Kgomotso to return to RHOD

In her comments, fans sent their congratulations, and many expressed eagerness to see Kgomoto return to RHOD.

philile_jwara asked:

"Oh how RHOD would be so lit with your content from your golf competitions, and being that Queen every."

unathi.co exclaimed:

"OMG my family, well deserved."

vatiswamavume lauded:

"Dude. We are soo soo super proud and congratulations, once more."

khitha.yve replied:

"Congratulations, this makes me so happy and emotional. You're never too old to get an education."

ndinguyemagaba said:

“My husband Odwa”. Congratulations bethuna come back to RHODurban we need this content please."

