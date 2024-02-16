Rapper ProVerb has celebrated completing the Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) process

The radio presenter is enrolled at the Regenesys Business School for an MBA in Business Management Degree

Netizens lauded the former Idols SA host for setting an example for many people and for taking his studies seriously

ProVerb has shared an update regarding his studies journey and the progress he is making. The METRO FM radio host is enrolled at Regenesys Business School for an MBA and has been producing stellar results.

ProVerb posts screenshot of completion letter

Former Idols SA host ProVerb has gushed over his success so far as a student at the business school. He is currently working towards completing the MBA in Business Management Degree.

Taking to Instagram, ProVerb shared that he has finished the Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) process and is awaiting the official commencement letter.

"Thrilled to share a significant update on my MBA journey! Successfully completed the Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) process at Regenesys Business School. Grateful for the support and encouragement from my network. Now awaiting the official commencement letter. Excited for the next chapter!"

ProVerb's academic success

The radio presenter is enrolled at the Regenesys Business School. In December, he closed off the academic year with stellar results. He obtained a distinction pass and said this serves as motivation for him to continue with his studies.

"Distinction for my final result. It is the perfect way to mark the completion of my Bachelor of Business Management Degree and great motivation to continue my journey to higher learning and personal development. Grateful for all the support."

Mzansi shows love to ProVerb

Netizens lauded ProVerb for setting a commendable example for many people who wish to further their studies. Many also acknowledged his dedication to their studies.

kayisenqgula said:

"Oh wow. Congratulations Pro!! I know how much you want and needed this."

sinemivuyom lauded:

"Professor. This is huge. Congratulations are in order."

masego_c exclaimed:

"Yebo Sidney."

thabile515 wished:

"Congratulations are in order. Wow."

mathatombambisa said:

"Wow,Wow, Wow. Congratulations on this achievement. Here's to more wins."

