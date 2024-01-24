A woman posted a TikTok video sharing her journey of how she failed her high school exams and only qualified for a diploma

She put in an extra six years of work to finally graduate with a bachelor's degree from Daystar University in Nairobi

The comments section of her video saw several people sharing their own experiences of taking extra time to get their degrees

TikTokker Wanda Achieng shared her story of taking extra time to get her bachelor's degree. Source: TikTok/@wanda.achieng

The journey to achieving your academic dreams is not smooth and can take much longer than expected. This is the case for TikTokker Wanda Achieng, who spent a few extra years to achieve her goal of obtaining a BA degree in Dramatic Arts.

A tough journey

Achieng shared a TikTok video sharing how she started her university studies with a diploma, spending six years to get her bachelor's degree from Daystar University in Nairobi, Kenya.

In a youtube video explained that she was two points away from receiving a bachelors pass and was given an two option by her mother, either repeat high school or do a university diploma course.

She soon opted to take the diploma, finishing in a year and a half and through sheer determination started her BA degree as she was graduating for her diploma. But after six years she graduated with her degree.

Netizen share their stories

The comment section of her video brought a lot of young people together who shared their own journey to their degree after struggling through high school as a means to prove that the road to a university degree is not an easy one.

Aobakwe Masoa shared her story:

"Passed my matric with a diploma in 2021. The gap year is 2022. Higher Certificate Studies 2023. I just accepted my offer for Bachelor course 2024 ❤❤"

Sego was inspired:

"Dreams delayed, aren't dreams denied, congratulations ❤️"

Jupiter wrote:

"Oh, this is giving me so much hope "

Mercy was on the same path:

"Wow, congrats. I also failed my high school exams. I started with a certificate, and I am currently a third-year student balancing school and work."

Barnice felt heard:

"I started from a bridging certificate, then diploma and then degree. Am a proud project manager. Congratulations girl "

