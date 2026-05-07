Big Zulu launched his album Umhkulu in Johannesburg on 5 May 2026 with a night celebrating Zulu music, embracing South African intercultural bonds

Big Zulu took the audience on a journey, explaining how his album Umkhulu came to be and his collaboration with Avante VSOP

Briefly News spoke to Sjava, Lootlove and other celebs who showed up for Big Zulu's night to mark Umkhulu's 2026 release

Briefly News reported live from the Big Zulu album launch in 2026 at the Emperor's Palace. Big Zulu was the man of the moment on 5 May 2026, the musician proudly presented his brand new album and Avate VSOP collaboration.

Big Zulu 'Umkhulu' album launch took place in Johannesburg. Image: @bigzulu_sa / Instagram/ Briefly News

Source: UGC

Fellow Zulu musicians, including Sjava, Lwah Ndlunkulu and more, were part of the guest list that came to celebrate Zulu music. Videos captured the moment Big Zulu and Sjava were on stage in celebration of Zulu rap.

Briefly News caught up with some of South Africa's fave celebs to share their thoughts on the beloved Big Zulu. Loot love, Rouge and where among those who shared their love for the Zulu rapper ahead of the album launch.

Guests at Big Zulu's album launch will be promptly served with a local Cape brandy, Avante VSOP, signalling the launch of Big Zulu's new album, a symbol of his progress from an underground rapper to empire-building with Inkabi Records. Speaking about Big Zulu, Avante's representative Rob Hayens said that the rapper was a testament to South Africa's strife for excellence in a population of diverse backgrounds. Since the rapper's iconic hit Mali Engingi, he has continued to pen the lyrics that are a direct reflection of his experiences. The musician explained that his work is informed by his background and experiences of someone raised by his grandmother herding sheep. Big Zulu's story from humble beginnings to creating for his people was the driving force behind Avante VSOP x Big Zulu. Watch a video of Big Zulu's album launch below:

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Sjava and Big Zulu's bond at 'Umkhulu' album party

Big Zulu also made the effort to celebrate South African music by featuring artists from different cultures with diverse features on the album. One of the highlights of the night was when the Zulu acknowledge that fellow musician Sjava was in the audience. Big Zulu played a voicenote for eveyone to hear of Sjava giving him flowers for his latest work while onstage. Speaking to Briely News, Sjava said he could not choose his favourite Big Zulu songs saying "he has too many".

Sjava delivered a freestyle at Big Zulu's Umkhulu' album launch. Image: Briefly News

Source: TikTok

Eventually, Big Zulu could not help but call on Sjava, who did not disappoint. Watch the video of Sjava's free style at the Umkhulu album launch:

Big Zulu turned down reality TV show offers

Briefly News previously reported that It seems as though reality TV is not on the cards for South African musician Big Zulu. The Imali Eningi rapper stays focused on growing his music empire and elevating the careers of his signees.

No wonder many production houses are hounding the musician and businessman for a reality show.

The star, who runs a successful stable which has grown the music careers of Lwah Ndlunkulu, Mduduzi Mncube, Xowla, Siya Ntuli, and its newest signee, Big Zulu's daughter, Nkabikazi, real name Siphesihle Nene.

Source: Briefly News