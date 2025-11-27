South African rapper and record label owner Big Zulu has turned down numerous offers to do a reality TV show

The star has given his personal reasons as to why he will not be doing reality shows any time soon

Apart from that, the Inkabi Records owner has been working with his 15-year-old daughter and released a joint project

It seems as though reality TV is not on the cards for South African musician Big Zulu. The Imali Eningi rapper stays focused on growing his music empire and elevating the careers of his signees.

No wonder many production houses are hounding the musician and businessman for a reality show.

Will Big Zulu do reality TV?

According to Daily Sun, Big Zulu has shown disinterest in the various reality TV show offers, saying he is not ready.

The star, who runs a successful stable which has grown the music careers of Lwah Ndlunkulu, Mduduzi Mncube, Xowla, Siya Ntuli, and its newest signee, Big Zulu's daughter, Nkabikazi, real name Siphesihle Nene.

Zulu feels as though when the right opportunity presents itself, he will take up the offer.

"Many production companies have approached me requesting to do a reality TV show about my life, but I have refused for now. It will happen at the right time when I feel that I'm ready for it. Reality TV shows come with many challenges that need full readiness," he was quoted as saying.

Big Zulu co-signs daughter

The star and his teenage daughter released their joint EP Undodakazi under his label. The proud dad spoke about how Nkabikazi would sing for him and showcase her talent. Speaking to Daily Sun, he said, "For the longest time, she has been singing for me and begging me to record her. She's talented and a good singer. Trust me, every time she surprises me with the way she sings at her age," he said.

Big Zulu further mentioned that this EP was supposed to be for his daughter only, but due to the guidance she needed on it, he decided that they joined forces and became an EP that belongs to both of them.

The project was solely intended for her to show the world what she has to offer. But, as someone with a wealth of experience, having started in the game in 2023, Zulu decided to attach his name to it and work with her to help polish up her skills.

"She loves dancing to songs and not to mention singing. That's why I allowed her to do dancing to the 3 step genre to allow her to do what she loves and what she loves and what she feels like doing. I'm grateful that my daughter and firstborn is following in my footsteps," he said.

