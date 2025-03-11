Afro-Pop singer Lwah Ndlunkulu recently reflected on her humble beginnings as a young girl from Hluhluwe

Lwah Ndlunkulu is signed into Inkabi Nation under the guidance of Big Zulu, who featured her on her hit song Umuzi eSandton

Fans showered the singer with praises and assured her that she was doing a wonderful job

Lwah Ndlunkulu has posted throwback photos of her younger days. Image: @ndlunkulu_sa

Lwah Ndlunkulu on her humble beginnings

Inkabi Nation signee Lwah Ndlunkulu recently took to social media and reminisced about her younger days. Born and raised in Hluhluwe, Lwah Ndlunkulu is now a popular singer who has come a long way.

Lwah Ndlunkulu spoke about her humble beginings. Image: ndunkulu_sa

In her message, Lwah Ndlunkulu expressed humility and gratitude to her supporters for carrying her throughout this journey.

"From the rural roads to the world stage. I’m humbled by the love and support. Thank you to everyone who believed in me and to God for guiding me on this journey. KZN, Hluhluwe to the World."

Mzansi reacts to Lwah Ndlunkulu's throwback pictures

Netizens on social media reacted to Lwah Ndlunku's photos and powerful message.

miss.douw exclaimed:

"You are truly a force to be reckoned with. A SUPERSTAR!!"

zinhle_sitholeh stated:

"Your hometown Hluhluwe is doing big things. We are always in awe of Mbokazi from Orlando Pirates."

i_am_mangema shared:

"That time, you didn’t know what God has in store for you! A message to everyone who has lost all hope, remember that he said “when the time is right, I the Lord, will make it happen!”

asavela__m exclaimed:

"Super star ! Ndlunkulu!"

iamnomfundomoh stated:

"Hampooo. Slide two is my favourite. Too cute. I wish you can turn it into an art cover."

noxolo1685 gushed:

"Super wow! You really deserve the title of Ndlunkulu. You are really a queen."

All about Lwah Ndlunkulu's journey

A young girl with a passion travelled from the rural part of KwaZulu-Natal to Johannesburg in 2019, chasing a dream. Lwah burst into the scene after she collaborated with Big Zulu's song Umuzi eSandton, who later signed her to Inkabi Records. She later went on to release more singles, such as the platinum single iThuba and then collaborated with Sjava on Home.

In 2023, she released her debut Afro-Pop album Imizwa, which featured hit songs like Ngiyeza and Ngyathandaza.

Fast forward, Lwah won Artist of the Year at the Metro FM Awards in 2024. Announcing this massive win, Lwah said, "Artist of the year. Thank you to my fans who voted. Thank you to my team inkabination. @xowla_istallion, my producer. Thank you, guys. I am humbled."

Her fans flooded her Instagram comments section, saying she truly deserves it.

masonto34 said:

"You deserve even more, my dear.. Congratulations to you, and thank God for the gift you carry. I am Nigerian, but since I stumbled on your song last year, I never stopped listening to it every day. It always draws tears from my eyes without knowing the meaning."

In 2024, Lwah headlined the Afrika Unite Cultural Festival.

Lwah Ndlunkulu sadenned by body shamers

The Afro-Pop singer took to her Facebook account to express the sadness she felt. She also revealed that even if a person tries to be perfect for fans, they still won't be happy.

