Durban Gqom superstar Babes Wodumo shared a cute picture with her son Sponge Wodumo and another boy

The singer shared a cute picture of the three of them looking as cute as ever, and Mzansi noticed the similarities

Fans gave Babes Wodumo her flowers for being a hands-on mom and for raising her son with love

Babes Wodumo posted a photo of her son, Sponge Wodumo. Image: babeswodumo

Singer Babes Wodumo pulled at heartstrings recently, and Mzansi was left gushing.

Babes Wodumo announces reality TV show

Wololo hitmaker Babes Wodumo recently took a cute selfie with her boys Katie and Sponge Wodumo. The Gqom sensation posed for a heartwarming photo, which pulled heartstrings online.

The star, who recently announced the return of her reality TV show Wena Wodumo, gushed over her boys.

Mzansi gives Babes Wodumo her flowers

Fans on social media affired Babes Wodumo that she is doing a great job raising her son, Sponge Wodumo.

Babes Wodumo and her son Sponge Wodumo looked cute in their latest selfies. Image: sponge_wodumo

@Allan_2801 shared:

"Sponge looks like his father, the late Shimora."

@Simphiw18859401 laughed:

"Katie must be a very naughty child. Because wow, how did he get such a name?"

@Salimu645577 said:

"Little Shimoras are just too cute. May his Soul continue Resting in Power."

@mariuswarm

"Lol. The kids are nice and well behaved. She will be fine. She just needs someone to invest in her."

@DoctorTsot66559 gushed:

"You can tell that Sponji is Babes Wodumo's son. He does not listen."

@Ihhashi_Turkei exclaimed:

"They are so grown. OMG!"

@justnyoo shared:

"Yellow bone yeZwe bandla."

@motshida said:

"The boy is cute. He looks like a coloured."

@mia_lindy prayed:

"May the Lord bless Sponge and you, Wadumo. May you always live in the presence of God so that you know Him as your Redeemer."

Wena Wodumo packs a punch in heated trailers

Following the release of the trailer of her reality TV show, Wena Wodumo, Babes Wodumo promised to touch on the nitty-gritty of her life as a widowed single mother.

"My journey is finally gonna be revealed in public. From the 1st day of being a widow. My crying days, disbelief, trauma, depression, conflicts, heartbreaks everything will be aired on the show. South Africa, this is my journey, and welcome to my world. #Wena wodumo @mojalovetv."

Fans expressed excitement over Babes Wodumo's reality TV show, saying they cannot wait to see her in action without her husband, who had a reality TV show called Uthando Lodumo.

Following his death, the reality show was renamed to Wena Wodumo to accommodate Babes Wodumo and her dramatic life alone.

