Former Gomora actress Siphesihle Ndaba attended the Don Julio Oscars party in Johannesburg

The South African actress wore a black and white outfit, and it drew negative criticism from people online

People said she looked uncomfortable and did not execute the outfit properly, and they gave pointers on how the look could have been improved

Siphesihle Ndaba attended Don Julio's Oscars party, but her outfit failed to impress. Image: @ceecee_ndaba

Mzansi did not approve of actress Siphesihle Ndaba's outfit at the Don Julio Oscars party held in Sandton, Johannesburg.

Siphesihle Ndaba attends star-studded Oscars party

The former Gomora actress donned a black tie-inspired dress designed by Warren Meko. The dress was designed in a sway that looks like a skirt, and Ndaba paired it with a black bra.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela shared photos on X from the event, and they instantly drew negative criticism from people. Sphesihle Ndaba's pose was said to look very uncomfortable.

Mzansi reacts to Siphesihle Ndaba's dress

People on social media gave constructive criticism on the dress, with people saying she looked uncomfortable. Other people said the idea should have remained on paper and not executed because it was done poorly.

Ndaba has a few fashion moments which had tongues wagging.

Siphesihle Ndaba wore a daring outfit to the SAFTAS. Image: ceecee_ndaba

It seems the dress was a no for so many people, and they said the Rhodes Honours graduate did not get it right this time.

@African_Spring shared:

"Love the outfit, but I don't have the body for it."

@NonhleMagaye stated:

"It is a no from me. I feel like something is missing."

@nolomoifa joked:

"Looks like someone ripped off her shirt, and the bra got exposed."

@StraightupGal advised:

"I get the concept, but I hate the execution. Her posture looks like she's uncomfortable. Some things are meant to remain as an idea or on paper."

@Thendo_Khae_ stated:

'Wearing a beautiful dress with just a bra is crazy."

fyaforce observed:

"Nice idea. I feel like kushota something at the top. Maybe if the bra had straps on the shoulders or something. It feels like she's not done dressing."

@sliemashandu said:

"She's definitely been putting in some work at the gym. She looks good. A gorgeous hun ke sana."

@yeyeye_gugu said:

"I think it looked better as an idea. The execution was a dismal failure. And anybody could have made this mistake."

@Deliwelee stated:

"Outfit is not outfitting, just saying."

@shenseastan asked:

"Quick question: Why is there an Oscar party in South Africa?"

@Fulunem said:

"I think this was the inspiration as inspired by Lil Kim before her. The skirt should have been higher, the bra a bit more bedazzled."

Somizi Mhlongo designs dress for Bahumi

In a previous report from Briefly News, Somizi Mhlongo showcased a dress his daughter, Bahumi Mhlongo, wore, saying he designed it. This was his way of clapping back at the claims that he is neglecting her.

Palesa Madisakwane, his baby mama, claimed Somizi rejected Bahumi, requested a DNA test, and wanted no involvement in her life at the time. Some fans focused on the dress, and they had mixed reactions. Peeps praised his fashion skills while others questioned his past relationship with Bahumi.

