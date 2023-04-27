Actress Siphesihle Ndaba has bid farewell to her character, Mazet, on the South African drama series Gomora

The show's cancellation was recently announced, and the final episode will air on 20th October

Ndaba expressed gratitude for the opportunity to play the complex character and thanked fans for their support

Siphesihle Ndaba says goodbye to her 'Gomora character, Mazet.

Source: Instagram

Siphesihle Ndaba, the actress who portrayed Mazet on the popular South African drama series Gomora, has bid farewell to her character as she exits the show in its fourth and final season. TMzansi Magic recently cancelled the show and will air its last episode on 20th October.

Siphesihle Ndaba pens an emotional farewell to her Gomora character

Ndaba expressed her gratitude and shared her experience during the audition process on social media. Despite her initial doubts, Ndaba landed the role of Mazet, a complex character that won over audiences TimesLive reports.

Siphesihle said:

"Goodnight my love. What an honour it has been to play with you. From the bottom of my heart; Thank you @seriti.tv, @mzansimagic, @dstvza Thank you Gomora Family. Thank you for opening your hearts to this very complex character. I’m forever humbled by the love. The end of one era is the birth of another. See you on the next one! ✨"

Gomora fans thank Ndaba for bringing life to MaZet

Ndaba's departure marks the end of an era for the show; fans thanked the actress for bringing life to their favourite character.

@boitumelo_spotted said:

"Oh no!! we literally watched it for YOU AND ZODWA!!!! I loved every minute of you"

@voodur_nuz commented:

"❤️ You were phenomenal. Mazet will forever live on. Congratulations and a job well done. "

@zees_delish_platters said:

"When Mam Sonto prayed I thought uyovuka ei Mara nawe mazet"

@rosemary_zimu said:

"MaZet will forever be in our hearts ❤️ "

@thereal_rato said:

"What a legend thank you for making Zet-Zet a part of our history "

@thaborametsi said:

"We are thankful to the show for exposing us to one this country's greatest stars. Your future is so bright it's blinding. Well done"

@orianevansygent said:

"❤️❤️ you were amazing pls"

@ladydu_sa said

"Ungangihlanyisi hay yho ngik thanda kanje mina "

@lerato_kgamanyane said:

"Agggh yoo! Superstar ❤️❤️"

@motshidisim said:

"YOU did that Thank you for bringing my favourite character to life. You’re an amazing talent. Onwards and upwards "

