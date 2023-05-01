Pinky Girl opened up about her life and career in the entertainment industry in a recent radio interview

She was promoting her new YouTube channel and gave her famous cousin Bonang Matheba credit for teaching her the game

Pinky's fans said they were excited to follow her journey on the channel, and many are hoping Bonang will also be featured

Pinky Girl credited her cousin Bonang Matheba for teaching her the entertainment game. Image: @pinky_.girl and @bonang_m

Source: Instagram

Tebogo Mekgwe, known as Pinky Girl, is venturing into YouTube and will soon post lifestyle content on her new channel. She has been making moves to step out of Bonang Matheba's shadow but acknowledged her for giving her a few pointers.

Pinky talks about her new channel The PinkStar

The reality TV star spoke to Kaya959 and said she'd use the lessons her Bonang taught her about consistency on her new journey.

The DJ said that life is hard, and even though it's difficult to wake up every day and grind, she pushes herself to get it done, reported TimesLIVE. Tebogo also said she surrounds herself with supportive people that keep her motivated.

Pinky Girl assured fans that they'll get to see different aspects of her on the @ThePinkStar_SA. The channel has 809 subscribers, even though she has yet to post a video.

See Pinky Girl's Instagram post below:

@gogoxhaka said:

"So proud of the woman you have become. Much love to you Pinky. "

@nolubabalodlulisa mentioned:

"You look like a doll so beautiful.❤️"

@thatom_77 added:

"No man you’re too gorgeous."

@kairo.ofentse stated:

"Bathong Tebogo! O montle hore ngwanyana."

@lungamnyangintsimbi wrote:

"Always on top of your game, umhle indalo nono

@karabo8847 stated:

"A multi-talented hun, bathong a whole I.T specialist. Wishing you more growth in your media career."

@koalabear9110 posted:

"She's not the brightest crayon but she's fun and relatable."

