Ntobeko Sishi is leaving the Mzansi Magic show Gomora to focus on his music career

He has signed with Mr Eazi's emPawa Africa record label and is set to release a highly anticipated new single titled I Don't Dance

Sishi is a multi-talented artist who has gained national attention for his acting on Gomora during the COVID-19 lockdown

Multi-talented performer Ntobeko Sishi is set to release his highly anticipated new single I Don't Dance as he transitions to a full-time career in music. Sishi gained nationwide recognition for his role as Ntokozo in the popular Mzansi Magic series Gomora, which ends later this year.

Ntobeko Sishi is set to drop new track

Ntobeko announced the single on his Instagram in a post captioned:

"I Don’t Dance (Chamomile Session) Happy to announce that this is the lead single from the EP I’m dropping soon. Coming out next Friday (14 April), it’s now also a sound on TikTok for those who can’t dance to shoulder shimmy with me. Love ❤️: @abobooi Prod.: @itsjaydonlewis"

Ntobeko Sishi bids Gomora farewell

ZAlebs reports Sishi expressed gratitude for his time on Gomora and the opportunity to explore his character's journey of finding a place to belong in an unpredictable world. He also expressed excitement about his new journey in music and his eagerness to share his talent with the world.

Ntobeko takes on music full time

Sishi's entry into music has been long in the making, with the performer having received a call to audition for the role of Ntokozo while still working as a presenter on Hectic Nine 9. His success on Gomora has further propelled his popularity and created a platform for him to launch his music career.

Sishi has recently signed with Mr Eazi's emPawa Africa record label, and I Don't Dance is set to be his first official release under the label. The single is highly anticipated by fans of both Sishi and the label, which has become a renowned platform for discovering and nurturing new talent across Africa.

Gomora cancelled after four seasons

Gomora's cancellation after four successful seasons marks the end of an era for the show's dedicated fans. In a statement released by Mzansi Magic, the show's legacy was celebrated, and the cast and crew were thanked for their dedication and hard work.

Gomora actress Sannah Mchunu shares heartfelt message with fans as Mzansi Magic series comes to an end

Briefly News reported the heartfelt message actress Sannah Mchunu posted on her Instagram.

Mzansi Magic's Gomora fans will soon have to say goodbye to their favourite characters. The drama series, which has been on the air for three years, will air its final season starting April 24.

Sannah Mchunu, who played Zodwa in the series, expressed her sadness at the end of Gomora on social media.

