Mzansi Magic's popular drama series Gomora will air its final season starting in April after being on the air for three years.

Actress Sannah Mchunu said her goodbyes to viewers and the production in a heartfelt social media post

The show's conclusion came as no surprise to some who felt that the production had run out of storylines

Sanah Mchunu shares a heartfelt message as 'Gomora' ends. Images: @sanamchunu7

Source: Instagram

Mzansi Magic's Gomora fans will soon have to say goodbye to their favourite characters. The drama series, which has been on the air for three years, will air its final season starting on April 24.

Mzansi readies itself for the end of Gomora

Gomora, which tells the story of a former high-flying Sandton resident who moves to the township after her husband's death, has been a fan favourite since its debut.

TimesLive reported Sannah Mchunu, who played Zodwa in the series, expressed her sadness at the end of Gomora on social media. She thanked SERITI production for allowing them to be a part of the show and praised the crew and cast for forming a family while working together.

Sana Mchunu says her goodbyes to the show

In the heartfelt Instagram post, Sannah wrote:

Final episode of Gomora will air on October

The last episode of Gomora will air on October 20. As fans gear up for the final season, they can rest assured that the show's legacy will continue to live on in the hearts of its viewers for years to come. While it's always sad to say goodbye to a beloved show, the memories and impact it leaves behind will always be treasured.

Gomora reportedly cancelled after four seasons, viewers react: "Melusi left with all the good storylines"

A previous Briefly News article reported viewers' reactions to the show's cancellation.

Gomora viewers had been complaining about the show's boring storyline. The Mzansi Magic soapie consistently charted Twitter trends as fans dished their thoughts on the storyline.

Many argued that Gomora, undoubtedly the best soapie in Mzansi, took a tumble when Melusi, played by the talented Zolisa Xaluva, exited.

