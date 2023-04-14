Takalani Sesame's beloved HIV-positive muppet Kami is celebrating her fifth birthday on April 14, 2023

The Sesame Workshop's muppet's birthday comes after the children's show was made available on e.tv on April 10

Briefly News spoke with Nozizwe Zulu, Kami's muppeteer, about her 20-year journey with the Sesame Street production

Takalani Sesame's muppet Kami marked her birthday, and the voice actor Nozizwe Zulu celebrated by sharing her Sesame Street journey.

The Takalani Sesame team celebrates Kami's birthday on Friday, April 14.

This is a huge milestone for Kami, as her life has blessed many lives worldwide.

Who is Takalani Sesame's Kami?

For those who are unfamiliar with the character, Kami is a five-year-old girl. She is Takalani Sesame's first HIV-positive Muppet. She was first introduced in 2002 to combat the stigma associated with HIV/AIDS.

Despite being young, she is at the forefront of HIV education in South Africa. Kami's target learners are young children to whom she gives critical information about HIV/AIDS.

This lovable muppet is asymptomatic and has a wealth of accurate HIV information to share.

Kami's voice actor Nozizwe Zulu opens up about playing the groundbreaking muppet for 20 years

According to Sesame Street Production, Kami is played by Nozizwe Zulu, who was born and raised in Soweto. Zulu is a voice-over artist, actress, and muppeteer.

Briefly News had the pleasure of speaking with the lovely Nozizwe to learn what it's like to be a muppeteer and manipulate Kami for over 20 years.

Nozizwe revealed that she has a special bond with Kami and that it feels like destiny that she got to play the character.

"The most exciting part is that Kami and I are born on the same month. My birthday was on the 4th. Now, it makes sense why she’s a mini me. Birthdays are very important to celebrate in my life and my family and friends know that I don’t miss an opportunity to celebrate – big or small."

Aside from feeling destined for Kami, Nozizwe said working for Sesame Street has always been her dream. To see it fulfilled with a character like Kami made it worthwhile.

"Firstly, the fact that it’s a Sesame Street Production - Every muppeteer dreams of being part of Sesame Street cast. Secondly -The thrill of performing and educating children. Being a muppeteer is an exciting adventure – you play as you work."

Considering Kami's audience of young children and the changing scripts, Nozizwe said she sometimes feels pressured despite playing Kami for two decades.

However, after witnessing Kami change lives, she wouldn't trade the experience for anything.

"Playing Kami has always been worthwhile. She was appointed a “Global champion for children”. She has not just been a South African muppet. She helped promote messages of acceptance and an end to the stigma of HIV/AIDS sufferers around the world, in an age-appropriate way. Many children learned how to live a normal, happy life, even after losing a parent."

Not only is Nozizwe educating kids through Kami, but she has also learnt valuable life lessons from playing the muppet.

"Playing Kami has taught me how to create empathy and how I can bridge the gap between me as “adult” and children.

"The life lessons I learnt were self-Awarenesss, being open and receptive to criticism, teamwork, and dealing with all types of different people. Also, being realistic, mostly becoming adaptive with good problem-solving skills and to treat everyone with respect, especially those needing a helping hand."

Takalani Sesame to air on e.tv

Kami's birthday week has been filled with significant milestones for the production team. Sesame Workshop announced a partnership with e.tv to make the groundbreaking South African children's programme available to everyone.

From April 10, 2023, e.tv broadcast the earlier adventures of the beloved Takalani Sesame stars - Elmo, Zuzu, Kami, Moshe, and Zikwe. This is to allow young audiences to catch up on the lessons from the Muppets. Mondays through Thursdays at 2.30pm, with weekend repeats. The broadcast will be in English and isiZulu.

“The media landscape in South Africa has changed dramatically over the last two decades, and our audience now has far more viewing choices and access to many platforms. It, therefore, makes sense for us to make Takalani Sesame accessible on as many platforms as possible, so that viewers can watch the series wherever they wish,” explained Managing Director of Sesame Workshop South Africa, Innocent Nkata.

