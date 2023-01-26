One stunning woman took to social media to own her HIV status and the traumas she faced as part of contracting it

Twitter user @niqita11 got HIV back in 2008 when she assaulted, but she’s soldiered on and is living life to the fullest

Many people thanked the woman for sharing her story and some even shared their own stories

Gender-based violence and HIV are two of the most pressing issues in Mzansi and one woman has been subject to both. However, she made the decision to not let what her abuser did, or the disease that he gave her, stop her from living and took her power back.

This Mzansi woman shared her abuse and HIV story with great courage. Image: Twitter / @niqita11

It takes a great deal of courage to rise about sexual abuse. While the act of sexual assault lives with you forever, getting an incurable disease from it just adds a whole other layer of trauma and suffering.

Twitter user @niqita11 made the courageous decision to share her story on social media. Back in 2008 she was a victim of sexual assault and contracted HIV from her abuser. While it couldn’t have been an easy decision to make, she chose to live a happy life and not let that moment or the disease define her.

15 years later and she still has a smile on her face, a grateful heart and her health. What an inspiration!

“R*ped and infected with HIV in 2008 today is 2023 and I'm still living. There is no life span for people living with HIV, we can live long and healthy just like those living without the virus. I AM A HIV WARRIOR.”

Mzansi citizens shower the woman with love

This couldn’t have been easy to share but wow is it powerful. Many people took to the comments to commend her on her bravery and thank her for sharing.

Take a look:

@lakaleruo said:

“Keep up the good work teaching others. What a sad story. You are very strong and legend ♂️”

@bala_adamu said:

“HIV since the beginning of the epidemic and face unique challenges. Your sensitization will help many understand how HIV there is no life span for people living with it.”

@Phelie247 said:

“You're so beautiful ”

@basimanedav said:

“Let the messages sink in on people who think that HIV is a death sentence. You are the light and hope to all those who are in the closet with their status.”

@ZibulaMrzee said:

“A warrior indeed, mina nje lokhu ngathathwa istory sakho ngikuzwa on Izwi lomzansi FM. You're a true motivation ❤”

