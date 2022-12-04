An inspiring HIV activist, Nozi Qamngana-Mayaba, posted a snap online looking as pretty as ever

The author and TV host shared that she’s been living with HIV for the last nine years, noting that she has not allowed the virus to change her

Many social media users commended her advocacy and the work she does to smash negative stigmas around HIV

Well-known HIV activist, Nozi Qamngana-Mayaba, is on a mission to destroy the negative perceptions people may have about the virus.

Nozi Qamngana-Mayaba is a well-known HIV activist. Image: Nozi Qamngana-Mayaba.

Taking to the socials, the author of two books, entitled I Am Still Zuri and I Am Still Me, shared that she’s been living with HIV for the last nine years and hasn’t allowed the virus to change the person she is.

The podcast host further noted that there is no ‘face’ of HIV.

Nozi shared a radiant snap on Twitter, with the caption reading:

“There's no face to HIV. My name is Nozibele Qamngana Mayaba. I've been living with HIV for the past 9 years, and I am still me.”

Many social media users commended the strong woman for her fantastic advocacy work.

Here is the post and some of the top reactions from netizens:

@MseniMazibuko said:

“It's humbling to know many people living with HIV are healthy. I have a couple of family members who are also managing it well after anger and questioning about those who passed it on. It's no longer a death sentence but manageable.”

@Khibas added:

“Remain the inspiration that you are to millions of people. Keep shining.”

