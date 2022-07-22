One hard-working woman is finally enjoying the fruits of her labour after years of dedication at law school

A newly appointed attorney celebrated passing the bar and then her new position working for the South African High Court

The beautiful lady Nomthandazo Mmabataung Sello shared her inspiring journey with netizens, who shared in her excitement

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Becoming a lawyer is knowing easy Road in South Africa. Nomthandazo Mmabataung Sello celebrated her latest career achievement as a newly appointed attorney of the High Court.

A woman celebrated the end of her long journey toward becoming a lawyer as she got appointed as an attorney in South Africa. Image: Twitter /@Morphine_za

Source: Twitter

Nomthandazo Mmabataung Sello shared her journey to reaching her goals. The lady left many inspired by her dedication to becoming a lawyer.

Mzansi congratulates new attorney of the High Court

Netizens showered a young lady with congratulations when she posted her pictures in front of the Pretoria High Court as a judge. Nomthandazo inspired some online users who are also on the journey to becoming attorneys as they shared their own stories about the challenges they face on the way to achieving their goals.

@lilian_netshi commented:

"Every time I log onto Twitter and I come across your tweets, I know that it's possible. Im currently waiting for my admission date next month. Congratulations babe. "

@011kat commented:

"Many don't understand how painful it is to earn those stripes!! The road is brutal. Those tears are everything! God always pulls through!♥️ "

@black_rondon commented:

"Well done ngwana and congratulations. Whoever saidbeauty and brain don't go together must have not heard about you Bubu. Stay blessed "

@aus___bobby2 commented:

"You have worked so hard to achieve this and I'm so happy for you . Congratulations ❤"

"Emotional moment": Stunner reflects on tearful victory after winning big case

Briefly News previously reported that a stunning lawyer residing in Johannesburg is over the moon after winning a massive court case following a draining two-year battle.

Surprise Manyaiyi is a real go-getter, making big strides in her career after only completing her Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of the Free State in 2019.

In a LinkedIn post, the pretty young woman explained that she was emotional after finally seeing the case to finality and winning by proving that her client had an oral agreement in place.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News