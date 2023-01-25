A young medical student residing in Johannesburg has opened up about the progress she’s made with her studies

The lady is a fifth-year medical student at the University of the Witwatersrand and noted that she recently completed her first week of psychiatry rotations

Social media users expressed how proud they were of the young lady and wished her well for the rest of her journey to becoming a doctor

A young lady who is a fifth-year medical student at the University of the Witwatersrand has shared some of the progress she’s made on her road to becoming a medical doctor.

Annah Mokoena is a dedicated medical student. Image: Annah Mokoena/LinkedIn.

Source: UGC

The Johannesburg-based hun shared that she’d finished her first week of her psychiatry rotation, and while it was challenging, she managed to learn so much.

Annah Mokoena opened up about her journey on LinkedIn:

“I have just completed my first week of rotations in psychiatry. It was challenging but very educational and exciting.

"I’m looking forward to more learning and practicing in my fifth year of medicine. I hope it goes easy on me.”

Netizens proud of future doctor

The aspiring medical doctor impressed many social media users.

Briefly News compiled some top reactions:

Sandile Clement Mdlalose said:

“I am proud of you. Keep pushing.”

Lunghelo Jaysen wrote:

“You got this, Doc.”

Bona Geleta added:

“Looking awesome, Lele!”

Jeremiah Chigudu reacted:

“We celebrate all doctors for enhancing the health of our people and as the LinkedIn community, we are proud of you for choosing a career that enhances the health and well-being of our people.

“We hope medical students do well in their practicals, as well as theory exams. African development rests on the health of citizens and we salute the contribution of all in the medical field.”

