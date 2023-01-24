A stunning 65-year-old woman stunned social media users after posting a video as she worked out with weights

The beautiful lady looked so much younger than her age, with her physique and toned body inspiring many peeps

Some people who viewed the video refused to believe that the woman was 65 years old, with her fitness rivalling many young folks

A gorgeous 65-year-old lady posted a video on social media as she worked out hard using weights.

The 65-year-old takes great care of her body. Image: seniorstrong/TikTok.

Source: UGC

The beautiful woman looked so much younger than she actually is, with her fit body and healthy body rivalling that of many younger people.

In the captions of the video, TikTok user, seniorstrong, noted that her strength and mobility were very important to her.

Here is the video:

Netizens were shocked by the fit woman’s age

TikTok users were stunned by how healthy and young the 65-year-old looked and expressed how inspired they were by her.

Here are some of the top reactions:

kali newsam said:

“Good for you. You just inspired me.”

user8000277386663 wrote:

“How long have you been strength training for? You look amazing. Thank you for the inspiration.”

Haganah Guy expressed their admiration:

“Looking great.”

Johnny Thompson added:

“This is true also for men. Men over 40, if they do not do any working out, they end up losing half a percent of their body muscle mass. I am proof.”

Tatiana Gee added:

“You are goals. Good for you!”

Karina Karina remarked:

“Certainly, helps with quality of life.”

Tinker12342 asked:

“What do you put on your skin to keep it so tight?”

Source: Briefly News