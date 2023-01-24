Rachel Kolisi commemorated her 33rd birthday and shared some snaps from her celebration on social media

In her post, the momma reflected on the year and looked ahead to everything she would love to achieve

Social media users sweetly wished her well for the special day in the post’s comment section

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Rachel Kolisi is embracing life and took to social media to celebrate her 33rd birthday and share pics from her lovely celebration.

The beautiful Rachel Kolisi turned 33 recently. Image: rachelkolisi.

Source: Instagram

The loving mom reflected on 2022 and where she was one year ago before, noting that she was setting new goals for 2023.

Rachel’s Instagram post read, in part:

“I do my goal-setting on my birthday every year. It’s 21 days into the new year, so I have a good idea of what’s realistic.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

“I love ticking off the previous years’ goals. Not the studying; that’s been a hot mess! [I like] starting the year knowing I’ve achieved some pretty amazing things.”

Here is the full post:

Netizens loved Rachel Kolisi’s post

Rachel Kolisi’s birthday post warmed many hearts, with peeps wishing her well.

Here are some engaging reactions to her Instagram post:

olwe2lesh said:

“Happy birthday, Rachel.”

ndavi.nokerii wrote:

“Happy Birthday, gorgeous.”

priscilla.jamieson.5 remarked:

“Rachel, I remember your 13th birthday when nothing happened and now 20 years on you are so blessed beyond measure.

"Happy that your faith remains strong despite your busy lifestyle. So proud of you.”

Simonemichellehaggland remarked:

“Happy birthday, you beautiful woman. May God’s light continue to shine upon you and through you and may you continue to inspire and motivate us.

"I trust your day was blessed. We love you.”

Rachel Kolisi shares gorgeous pic of her and Siya in Adelaide

In a separate story, Briefly News reported that the Springboks played against Australia in Adelaide, and despite losing, Rachel Kolisi was all smiles.

She joined her hubby in the Australian city for the game.

Rachel shared a gorgeous snap of herself and the Springbok captain and captioned the pic:

"Main squeeze forever."

The power couple is constantly setting goals and melting people's hearts with their cute relationship.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News