A gorgeous lady’s pretty bedroom had online peeps in their feels, with the well-kept area and lovely bedding looking fit for a queen

The sis shared a picture of her room in a popular social media group, with some people giving her tips on how to make the space better

Others loved her bedding and the entire feel of the wonderful-looking space

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A creative lady posted a picture of her bedroom online, which got a lot of attention from social media users.

Boitumelo Ke Felicity Alright’s stunning bedroom had people wowed. Image: Boitumelo Ke Felicity Alright.

Source: Facebook

The stunner’s room looked wonderful and neat, with all items in place and lovely linen used on the bed area.

Facebook user, Boitumelo Ke Felicity Alright’s post received close to 10k reactions thus far, with nearly 400 people commenting on the pic.

The caption of her post, which was shared on the group, ‘Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi's Linen’ read:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

“My bedroom.”

Talented lady’s beautiful bedroom admired by many

The woman’s post received a ton of compliments. Some people, did, however, offer tips on how she could improve the area with a few adjustments.

Here are some of the most engaging reactions from Facebook users:

Eyethu Neliswa Yirhakazi Fuku offered advice:

“It's simple and very beautiful, but I feel like you should remove the continental pillows because they are hiding the beauty of the headboard.”

Khanyi Ngobeni added:

“Wow, beautiful. I Love everything about your room. Looks a bit like mine.”

Ruth Chauke inquired:

“Where did u buy your bedding?”

Sarudzai Madawo noted:

“Beautiful. Remove the blanket.”

Mavis Mavis commented:

“This is what you call a bedroom. Exquisite.”

Supermom with DIY talent makes waves with videos teaching people to craft tables, wardrobes, and more with wood

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported on a creative momma residing in Johannesburg who does the most with wood.

The lady is a self-taught DIY aficionado and started her journey in 2021 when her daughter needed a bed.

Instead of paying an arm and a leg for a store-bought bed, the lady used wood to make a beautiful one for herself.

The lovely lady has a business teaching people to make furniture and has garnered a massive following on various social media platforms.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News