Rachel Kolisi is never far from her hubby, Siya's, side and she joined him in Adelaide when the national team played Australia

Despite losing the match the couple was in high spirits, so much so that Rachel shared a stunning snap of her and Siya

The captioned the snap with "main squeeze forever" which featured the couple hugging each other in the streets of Adelaide

The Springboks played against Australia in Adelaide, despite losing Rachel Kolisi was all smiles. She joined her hubby in the Australian city for the game.

Mzansi loved Rachel's gorgeous snap of herself and hubby Siya. Photo credit: rachelkolisi

Source: Instagram

Rachel shared a gorgeous snap of herself and the Springbok captain and captioned the pic with:

"Main squeeze forever."

The power couple is constantly setting goals and melting people's hearts with their cute relationship. They have such a great dynamic and are constantly having fun and with each other.

Rachel is undoubtedly Siya's biggest fan and the two have been at each other's sides for years and have done so much for vulnerable people in South Africa.

Social media users shared their reactions to the stunning snap

kate631110:

"You guys give me hope"

africanmemoriesofjd:

"Awww you two "

mysoulsistas:

"Such a beautiful picture of you guys "

blackman_mdz:

"Take care of each other Mr&Mrs Captain ."

leachtanya:

"We loved having you in Adelaide! Sorry yesterday wasnt our day but we all have our off days. Best of luck for Sydney."

lara.s_theme:

"You beautiful people… thank you for being an amazing example. X"

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Siya Kolisi has people laughing at his spicy moves in clip posted by wifey

Rachel Kolisi posted yet another hilarious clip of her hubby Siya on social media. This time, Rachel caught Siya shaking his tail feather after a lush run in the rain.

There is no denying that the love Rachel and Siya share is fairytale worthy. These two are a Mzansi favourite and it is because of posts like this one.

Taking to Instagram after a nice long run in the rain, Rachel dropped a clip of Siya shaking what his momma gave him. Lol, our captain was living his best life in nature.

Source: Briefly News