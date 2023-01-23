A lot of young Mzansi women are not about to conform to traditional expectations of what a wife should be

Twitter user @ZimeMsomi shared a video of a pastor telling a bride to worship her husband

Many women stepped forward to make it clear that this life is not for them, they’d rather stay single

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Marrying a traditional man who honours the roots of their culture is not for every woman. A video showing a pastor telling a bride to worship her husband and accept that he will entertain other women left many cheering for the single life.

A video of a pastor telling a bride to worship her husband had other Mzansi women snapping their necks and raising their eyebrows. Image: Twitter / @ZimeMsomi

Source: Twitter

South Africa is culture-rich, however, times have changed and no longer is everyone down to conform to the expectations set out by their or their partners' cultures.

Twitter user @ZimeMsomi saw the video of the pastor laying down the law and made it clear that this life is not for her. She captioned the clip with:

“South African black love seems so undesirable.”

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Mzansi women draw the line on this patriarchal “nonsense”

Gone are the days when men are seen as gods who are served by women. Mzansi ladies made it clear that they can hold their own and have no desire to be in a relationship where they are not respected equally.

Take a look at some of the heat:

@FaithNalediM said:

“Painful love. The groom looks pleased with the speech so terrible.”

@Bazothise said:

“Our Zulu grandmas were running away from this.”

@GlendaM_M said:

“I wonder if he'd use the same attitude to that man.”

@emily_teffoME said:

“This is why I always say check his culture, some cultures di kgona ke bona beng hey, I won't survive with some cultural rules wives have to follow from these other tribes I won't mention, those women are literally suffering in the name of being called Makoti.”

@CocoCandyDoll said:

“It’s terrible. I got a divorce after two months because I wasn’t going to stand for that sh*t.”

@JustDzonzi said:

“Honestly, I'd rather die single than subscribe to this form of black love, ke shap.”

He go still cheat, reactions as groom bursts into tears as bride in her gown washes his feet at their wedding

In related news, Briefly News reported that different couples come up with incredible activities for their wedding occasions that can best be explained by themselves at times and for a couple theirs was feet-washing.

In a video that has sparked debate on social media, a bride, despite wearing her flowing wedding dress, stooped to wash her groom's feet at their wedding.

The bride carried out the act lovingly right in the full glare of all the guests that graced their occasion.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News