Mixed reactions have trailed a trending video capturing a couple's feet-washing at their wedding ceremony

In the video, the bride despite rocking the white wedding dress bent to wash her groom's feet before guests

The groom in the cause of the feet-washing couldn't control his emotions bursting into soft sobs

Different couples come up with incredible activities for their wedding occasions that can best be explained themselves at times, and for a couple theirs was feet-washing.

In a video that has sparked debate on social media, a bride despite wearing her flowing wedding dress stooped to wash her groom's feet at their wedding.

The groom burst into tears Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @instablog9ja

Source: UGC

The bride carried out the act lovingly right in the full glare of all the guests that graced their occasion.

Like it was expected, a lady brought a small piece of clothing for the groom while the bride was focused on her task quietly.

In a split second, the groom burst into soft sobs and first wiped his face with the small clothing he was handed before supporting it with his other hand.

The video which was shared on Instagram by Instablog9ja stirred mixed reactions on social media.

Watch the video below:

People hilariously thought it is a way to wash his cheating desire off

@adepejuruth_cateringservice stated:

"Awwwww Congrats King Of Boys.. Oga You Must Not Cheat Ooooooooo. Or esle nah to carry stone Nack that your feet."

@zaddyeleniyan opined:

"She’s washing his feet from cheating and promiscuous activities, wise woman "

@afrikannavy_ thought:

"Not in my wedding dress what nonsense. Some things should be done in private."

@9thavenuecollections remarked:

"Cry oooo my brother because dem don wash cheating comot from your leg "

@solomon_buchi reacted:

"I’ve seen a man do this to his wife on their wedding. It’s fine, even if I won’t do it or ask my wife to."

Source: Briefly.co.za