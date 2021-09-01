A groomsman wowed many people at a wedding reception as he danced without minding who was watching

In competing with a lady, the man pulled off his blazer and gave it to a guest as he demonstrated energetic leg and hand moves

Other people at the event sprayed him some money and kept singing the dancer's praise to high heavens

A wedding video shot by @maxwelljennings has served good entertainment after a groomsman and one of the bridesmaids took to the dancefloor.

Not wanting to be outshone, the man infused great energy into his moves as the guests commended his dance steps.

The video got many people talking on Instagram. Photo source: @maxwelljennings

Source: UGC

He meant business

At a point during the dance, the young man took off his blazer to show that he really meant business.

He also held a bundle of cash in his hand, ready to spray his dance partner. In another move, the man made fast leg turns and hit the floor with his palm. He stole the show.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has been watched over 64,000 times with more than 200 comments.

He is a good dancer

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

yourfavafrican said:

"This your camera Maxwell! Makes people act somehow!"

urge2pose said:

"Shoutout to the girl for keeping it clean."

cmariekwarteng said:

"Job well done sis Abena. Maintain the class."

prettyexquisite_1 said:

"I’m here for the energy!!! But can we talk about these blazers???!!!"

lex.gyal said:

"You can tell he the dancer and she's not."

millionaireike said:

"He ain’t come to play."

A female wedding guest wowed many

Meanwhile, Briefly News earlier reported that a young lady made a very big statement with her dance moves at a wedding ceremony as people cheered her on.

In a video posted on Instagram, the maid of honour and a man in a black suit took to the centre floor as they slugged it out in a dance. With a face of funny expressions, the lady matched the man's every move, getting commendation from the crowd.

At a point during the dance, she dipped her hand into her blouse and pulled out money that she sprayed on the man with a creative flourish. She nailed the competition with that single move.

Source: Briefly.co.za