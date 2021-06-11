Lady Steals Show at Wedding Ceremony, Scatters Dance Floor With Fast Legwork Moves in Viral Video
- A wedding ceremony got its greatest entertainer when one of the attendees, Chiamaka Goodness, made the dance floor her home
- In a short video, the lady became the focus, taking attention away from the people getting married
- Many people who reacted to her video said Chiamaka 'surrendered' to the song without holding herself back
A young Nigerian lady, Chiamaka Goodness, showed she is an amazing dance hall mover as she displayed her dancing skill during a wedding ceremony.
Chiamaka quickly became the centre of attention at the event as the MC turned her hypeman. Getting into a dance mode did not take her long.
The song took her away
In a video that has gone viral on Instagram, the lady went into a frenzy as she danced fast, demonstrating her beautiful legwork (gbese) moves.
If it were a dancing competition, only a male counterpart in agbada would have come close. Her eccentricity was much.
Watch the clip below:
As at the time of writing this report, the video has over 300,000 views with thousands of comments.
How do people dance like this?
Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:
iam_rowlandsophia said:
"Even if I say I don’t want to act posh, dance sef I still no sabi dance."
deejaysoy_ said:
"Sometimes you no go fit hold am."
latifahcooks said:
"Some songs just brings the monster in you."
nello_or_nvthing said:
"I don’t know how people dance like this In fine wedding clothes. Shame no go let me try am."
official_donj asked:
"Please is the other girl kneeling down?"
tolu_mehn said:
"Shey that girl bend down ni abi she’s actually that short."
Elegant and Small Wedding
Meanwhile, Briefly News earlier reported that It isn't every day in Mzansi that a black couple makes the decision to have an intimate wedding. Heading online, @Kulanicool proved that even though it doesn't happen often, it sure does happen and a snap he shared shows this.
An intimate affair
In the heartwarming and quite romantic photograph, a few people appear to be attending the young couple's small wedding which they chose to have on a beautiful and picturesque green hill.
