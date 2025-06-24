A video that went viral on social media showed people just how popular Amapiano has become all over the world

South Africans were fascinated by a video showing some people from Japan enjoying a beat made in South Africa

The video of the Japanese crowd reacting to hearing a South African song made rounds on Instagram

A TikTok video showed the extent to which foreigners have fallen in love with Amapiano. The clip captures the Amapiano dancers that the Japanese brought to the streets.

Japanese dancers in Tokyo grooved to Amapiano moves in a TikTok video. Image: @nagithespcstppr

Many people could not stop raving about the Japanese Amapiano dancers. Netizens commented on their video with admiration for the moves that the Japanese group showed.

Japanese group dances to Amapiano

In a TikTok video by @nagithespcstppr, dancers in Japan were dancing to Coke Water by Spirit Boys. The group did a dance challenge to the song that went viral all over social media. They nailed the key Amapiano moves in the dance routine that they performed in the streets of Tokyo.

Amapiano spreads across the world

South Africans are often delighted whenever foreigners show enthusiasm for South African culture. People were impressed by a video showing how crowds overseas reacted to hearing Amapiano. South Africans were proud when a crowd erupted in cheers when the DJ played one of the most popular Amapiano songs.

In another story, an international football team showed people that they were also riding the Amapiano wave. Many people could not stop raving about the clip showing the French soccer team grooving to Amapiano. In their locker rooms, they were blasting Tyler ICU's mega Amapiano hit.

Tyler ICU is responsible for making one biggest amapiano hits with 'Mnike'. Image: Oupa Bopape

SA applauds Japanese amapiano dance group

Many people commented on the video of the Japanese dancers expressing how proud they were of South Africa. Netizens remarked on how much they loved to see Amapiano take over the world. Watch the video of the dancers in Japan performing to Amapiano:

missjotwin said:

"You all officially get South African citizenship with the quickness! 🫶🏽🫶🏽"

mervinoichoe commented:

"🇯🇵🇿🇦 combo we never knew we needed 🔥🔥"

sacredsynthetic cheered:

"I love this, you guys are so cool."

nanagwams added:

"Ok SA 🇿🇦 approves.. url must all come home 😂"

_chipungahelo wrote:

"This has to go viral, to all my African brothers and sisters 🙌🔥"

pretty_boy_sphelele was pleased:

"They killed it💃🏻❤️"

vinnyvegas3 added:

"Give us Anime, we will give you Amapiano😂"

tjdukuduku was pleased:

"Danko, SouthA all over the world. They are coming back home, mayibuye iAlkebulan... No DNA, just RSA."

groovistworldwide added:

"I know who I’m rocking with in Tokyo 🔥"

