Five German women were filmed dancing to the South African hit "Kash Kontant" at a local airport, nailing the moves and getting attention from surprised passersby

The video went viral with over 66,000 reactions, 2,500 comments, and 3,500 shares as South Africans celebrated seeing their music and culture spreading across the world

The clip adds to the growing global influence of amapiano music, with people from different countries participating in South African dance challenges and embracing the genre

One gentleman shared a video of German women dancing to Amapiano that went viral. Images: @sipho.ngwema

Five German women have left South Africans beaming with pride after they were caught on camera dancing to the viral Kash Kontant hit at an airport in Germany. The ladies nailed the moves, proving that South African music and culture are truly taking over the world one dance floor at a time.

Johannesburg content creator @sipho.ngwema, who regularly shares South African content, posted the heartwarming video on the 21 of June with the caption:

"I am deeply proud of my country and the incredible strides we are making in arts and culture. Our creativity is shining brighter than ever, carving a bold new identity on the global stage."

The video shows the five women, all wearing sunglasses and bursting with energy, as they perform the famous dance challenge right there in the airport. They've practised the moves and can dance just like South Africans do, getting every step right. Passengers walking by with their luggage can't help but steal glances at the energetic performance, though the women are so into the music they don't seem to notice the attention they're drawing.

This isn't the first time people from abroad have been spotted dancing to South African amapiano music, and it shows how Mzansi's music is changing the arts and culture scene around the world.

A Joburg-based gentleman shared a video showing how German women have embraced the Amapiano culture. Images: @sipho.ngwema

SA celebrates cultural export

The video has struck a chord with South Africans who are proud to see their culture being embraced so enthusiastically abroad.

@Niki Royal observed:

"You can't tell me the leader ain't South African."

@Makhehlana Nxele joked:

"This is why Trump doesn't like South Africa because they make everyone dance 😂😂😂 We are a happy nation, peace."

@Alex Analo noted:

"I knew that wasn't Africa when they turned away from the camera and still came back and found it."

@Euclides Cunha warned:

"Later they will say: Amapiano was born in Germany...😆😆😆"

@Zelma Vilanculo added:

"The lady is shorts, she's got some South Africa-nyana inside her❤️🔥"

Amapiano's global takeover

The viral moment is just another example of how Amapiano has become a worldwide phenomenon. The South African genre, which started in the townships, has grown into a global movement that's got people from all corners of the earth learning the dances and vibing to Mzansi's beats. Social media platforms like TikTok have helped spread these dance challenges, with people from different countries putting their spin on the moves.

What makes this video special is seeing how naturally these German women have picked up the dance. They're not just copying the moves, they're feeling the music and bringing their energy to it. This shows how powerful South African culture is and how it connects with people no matter where they're from.

Watch the Facebook reel below:

