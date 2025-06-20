Young Stunna, Toss, and PCee made headlines for the wrong reasons after a dance video featuring the trio surfaced on X on 19 June 2025

The now-viral clip has racked up thousands of comments and reactions, with many netizens taking swipes at the stars

They join a growing list of celebrities—like DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small—who have recently gone viral for their dance moves

Amapiano stars PCee, Young Stunna and Toss received online backlash over their dancing video, which was shared on X on June 19, 2025.

With careers spanning years, the three have won big since their thrust into the limelight.

They have headlined several shows worldwide and have featured some of the best acts in the South African music industry.

No doubt their big wins have since seen them become some of the most followed SA stars online.

Toss, Pcee, and Young Stunna’s dance moves miss the mark

Thanks to their huge social media following, they often trend whenever they post or get posted.

Young Stunna, PCee and Toss are trending after their new dancing video was shared on X by controversial blogger Musa Khawula.

The bubbly blogger shared a clip of three stars dancing, showing off their sleek moves. He captioned the now-viral post:

"PCee, Toss and Young Stunna introduce a new dance move."

Their dance moves failed to impress netizens. Fans quickly criticise the stars, some noting that their moves were not new.

Others were quick to include Toss’s career in the mix, as he was once at the top of his dancing game.

@TshepoDiamondD noted:

"We need to ban dance moves; the country is falling apart."

@ManyalaThabang noted:

"PCee must sit down."

@IrisJulianne commented:

"Same old moves, nothing new here."

@FreshAirlfc posted:

"They must just stop it man."

@NtshepyK commented:

"The one in a black sweater is better. Can they send Kamo Mphela to deliver to us?"

After all, the three join a host of South African celebrities who have made headlines with their dance moves.

In recent years, viral dance moves have been used to promote new music, especially Amapiano, but not every star has managed to wow fans.

Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa hogged headlines earlier this week after their dancing video went viral.

Fans quickly called them out, and Sizwe Dhlomo said they should reach out to him.

However, his comment left many confused about whether he was referring to their butchered dance moves or cowboy outfits.

Lady Du vibes with Minister Gayton McKenzie

On the other hand, Lady Du, who has wowed many with her sleek dance moves, impressed netizens with her dancing video with Minister Gayton McKenzie.

The singer, part of a star-studded line at a government Youth Day celebration party, brought the minister on stage during her performance.

Surprisingly, she brought the minister on stage and taught him some dancing basics.

Despite Gayton McKenzie failing to mimic her dance moves and keep up with her energy, fans gave their priceless moments a nod.

Chinese dancers slay 'Zenzele' TikTok dance

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that a dance group from China trended online after their TikTok dance challenge went viral.

In the trending video, the Chinese showcased their sleek dance moves as they danced along to Zenzele a viral TikTok song from South Africa.

