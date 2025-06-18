South African celebrities, including Babes Wodumo and DJ Tira, joined the nation in commemorating Youth Day on 16 June

Photos of the duo have since gone viral, racking up thousands of comments and thrusting them into the spotlight

While it remains unclear whether the snaps were taken at a public outing or a booked gig, netizens were quick to applaud their moment together

Babes Wodumo is trending after she joined a host of celebrities to commemorate Youth Day on June 16.

On 16 June 1976, thousands of black scholars took to the streets to protest against using Afrikaans as a language of instruction in schools.

Scores of learners lost their lives, but over the years, their bravery has been celebrated.

Babes Wodumo and DJ Tira celebrate Youth Day together

In recent years, celebrities have celebrated Youth Day, but often trend against their celebration posts.

Thanks to her huge social media following, Babes Wodumo is trending after her photos with DJ Tira on Youth Day flooded online.

The photos have gained several comments and reactions since being dropped online. The now-viral photos were reportedly taken at a booked gig.

Babes Wodumo first shared one of the now-viral photos on X, formerly Twitter, and captioned the post, "June 16."

Against the post, fans were quick to gush over the star.

Netizens also gave her new body a nod of approval. A few months ago, she hogged headlines when netizens dragged her online for weight gain.

Babes Wodumo’s now-viral post also came with its fair share of headlines.

Some fans were more than convinced that DJ Tira is keeping his promise to revive Babes Wodumo’s career after her husband, Mampintsha, died.

Makhadzi trends on Youth Day

After all, she joins a host of South African celebrities who brought some class to their Youth Day celebrations.

Award-winning singer Makhadzi shared some picture-perfect snaps while in a school uniform, seemingly at a booked event.

She captioned her post, "June 16." However, after what stole the attention of many was her coveted designer bag, she complemented her uniform.

She completed her Youth Day look with a Louis Vuitton handbag with a base price tag of R85,000 in several authorised dealerships.

SA celebrities reflect on the importance of Youth Day

However, despite the two turning heads with their picture-perfect Youth Day looks, other celebrities shared wisdom about the day's importance.

Speaking to the media about the day's importance, actor Thulani Mtsweni said youth should draw strength from the Soweto Uprising energy for a better tomorrow.

He noted that the unity that was shown during the 1976 uprising is something this generation should reclaim.

Former Big Brother Mzansi star Uyanda also highlighted the day's importance and urged youths to emulate the spirit of unity shown.

South African teachers steal the show on Youth Day

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that teachers pulled out all the stops to celebrate Youth Day in style.

A group of South African teachers wowed netizens with their 1976-inspired style, which has since received praise from many.

