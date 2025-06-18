Actress Phindile Gwala trended online after sharing striking photos on Instagram on 18 June 2025, leaving fans and fellow celebrities buzzing.

Phindile Gwala's playful caption quickly made headlines, thrusting her into top trends

Thanks to her massive following, the post racked up thousands of comments and reactions since it dropped online

South African actress Phindile Gwala is trending against the backdrop of her Instagram post shared on 18 June 2025.

Phindile Gwala turned heads with her recent Instagram post. Images: phindilegwala_official

The post has gained thousands of comments from fellow celebrities and fans thanks to her huge social media following.

Phindile Gwala breaks the internet with banging photos

Taking to the picture-sharing app, Phindile Gwala shared photos while out and about, but her banging body stole the attention.

She captioned the picture-perfect post with a playful caption that set the internet abuzz. Phindile Gwala noted:

"Serving legs for lunch… Have you guys eaten already?"

While some gave her a stamp of approval, others were quick to gush over her beauty. Actress Simz Ngema commented:

"Besingakadli, Siyabong."

@ms_bojosi posted:

"Legs of the Nation. You are beautiful, babe."

@soulysm noted:

"You ATE, as you always do, so to answer your question, no, we haven’t eaten."

Another user commented:

"My Favourite lady in my favourite colour."

After all, this is not the first time she has made headlines with her banging photos.

In 2022, she accepted the crown of queen of legs after netizens voted her as the South African celebrity with the most beautiful legs after viral photos.

She seemingly accepted the crown in an Instagram post she captioned:

“Guys, I just heard that I was crowned 'The Celeb With The Most Beautiful Legs' by social media users… Thank you,u Mzansi."

Over the years, she kept the crown with viral photos that often thrust her into top trends. After all, she knows how to trend.

Actress Phindile Gwala's age revealed

While others gushed over her banging body, some quickly dragged her age into the picture as they asked about her skin care routines.

Despite being one of the most followed stars, Phindile Gwala has managed to keep her private life under wraps, leaving many to guess about her age.

Actress Phindile Gwala was spotted out and about. Image: phindilegwala_official

Against the now-viral post, Briefly News connected the dots about her age. The 38-year-old actress was born on 21 December 1986.

Despite her banging body often thrusting her into the trend, she has had her fair share of headlines thanks to her illustrious career.

Inside Phindile Gwala’s illustrious career

With a career spanning years, Phindile Gwala has fast become one of the most followed and sought-after stars.

She has starred in several big-budget productions and is best known for her on-screen character of Nonny Nkosi on Muvhango.

Phindile Gwala also starred in Uzalo, South Africa’s most-watched drama series.

She also nailed her on-screen character of Fikile on e.tv’s Imbewu: The Seed.

The actress has won big off-camera as a host and business owner.

Reports suggest she oversees several businesses, including a Shisanyama in Johannesburg and Lotha’s Carwash.

Phindile Gwala turns heads online

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Phindile Gwala stunned Mzansi with her priceless moments at the Basketball Africa League finals.

The Muvhango star was out with her buddies, but her sense of fashion and glam stole the spotlight.

