South African actress Phindile Gwala was out and about this past weekend with her buddies

The former Muvhango star shared stunning pictures of herself at the BAL Finals experience with Hennessy on Instagram

Many netizens flooded the comment section with complimentary messages to the star

Actress Phindile Gwala stunned in new pictures. Image: @phindilegwala_official

Source: Instagram

South African actress and presenter Phindile Gwala had many fans gushing over her recent gorgeous pictures on social media.

Phindile Gwala spotted at BAL's courtside

This past weekend, Mzansi got to experience the Basketball Africa League (BAL) at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria, and the former Muvhango actress Phindile Gwala was one of the personalities that were invited by Hennessy to enjoy the experience.

The star, who graduated from Mancosa with 10 distinctions in May 2024, posted several pictures of herself and her friend seated courtside, watching the game on her Instagram page, which fans gushed over.

See the post below:

The BAL PR Manager, Pawel Weszka, spoke about the games that were played this past weekend with Briefly News.

He said:

"The second game of the night was arguably the most thrilling in Pretoria so far, with Al Ittihad (Egypt) edging out FUS Rabat (Morocco) in an 86–83 overtime victory, staying alive in the competition.

"FUS Rabat’s Nisre Zouzou hit a clutch three-pointer to send the game into overtime, but Al Ittihad held firm in the extra period, preserving their perfect record. Al Ittihad delivered a balanced offensive effort, led by Lual Acuil’s double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds."

Fans react to Phindile's pictures

Shortly after the star posted pictures of her at the BAL game, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

Actres Thandeka Zulu said:

"It’s the last slide for me my daughter."

thanduxolojindela wrote:

"My centercourt Queen💚💚💚 always."

sandytheblackrose commented:

"Big energy. Big vibes."

collen.mathebula.100 complimented the star:

"Always on point my girl."

matekanedimpho mentioned:

"The glow rato laka!"

Phindile Gwala was spotted at the BAL games in Pretoria. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

What you need to know about Phindile Gwala

Phindile Gwala was born in December 1986 in Eshowe, KwaZulu-Natal. She grew up in KwaZulu with her parents, who are Christians and pastors in their Church. She was one of the best actors in Muvhango, where she played the role of Nonny Nkosi, a character who was full of drama.

She played her debut role in the SABC2 soapie in 2012, but she announced her resignation five years later. She wanted to take her career path in business management by airing her show, Phindile explained to the fresh breakfast team on Metro FM.

She later met Armando Ngandu, a Congolese model, at a parking lot of a nightclub in Rosebank, Joburg.

Phindile Gwala and her daughter take selfie

In a previous report from Briefly News, Phindile Gwala posted cute photos with her daughter, Thato, during their mother-daughter picnic.

Many fans spoke fondly of the cute photo, with people expressing shock that Phindile Gwala has a grown daughter, while other comments praised their happiness and beauty.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News