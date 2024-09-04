Phindile Gwala shared adorable photos with her daughter, Thato, showcasing their close bond

The pictures, reshared by a user on X, formerly Twitter, captured a mother-daughter picnic, sparking heartwarming reactions from social media users

Many fans expressed surprise at discovering that Gwala has a grown daughter, with comments praising their happiness and beauty

South African actress Phindile Gwala and her daughter Thato served mother-and-daughter goals with their adorable pictures. The photos have received heartwarming reactions from social media users.

Phindile Gwala's pictures with her daughter go viral online. Image: @phindilegwala_official

Source: Instagram

Phindile Gwala shares rare glimpse of her daughter

Phindile Gwala is mommy goals. The star, famous for playing Nonny in the soapie Muvhango, recently shared sweet snaps with her daughter, Thato.

A user with the handle @B__master reshared the mother and duo's picnic pictures on the microblogging platform X, formerly Twitter. The post shows the two ladies spending some quality time together. The caption read:

"Phindile Gwala with her daughter 🤍🍹"

Fans react to Phindile Gwala and her daughter

Social media users shared heartwarming reactions to the pictures of the actress and her baby girl. Many admitted that they did not know that she had a grown daughter.

@Bongs_Mahlangu said:

"Oh, she’s all grown now 😻"

@I_Am_Winter commented:

"How old is her daughter?"

@incontroZA added:

"Isn't she a Chidimma, that guy of hers is not South African?"

@ibeg2differ_ wrote:

"I didn’t know she had a child."

@FloraAcetyra said:

"Beautiful! They look so happy together. Thank you for sharing this lovely photo."

@Nomagugu_xo wrote:

"I look forward to dates like these with mine."

@DaiseyIvy added:

"Such beautiful moments between mother and daughter."

Emtee shares cute video with his sons

Briefly News previously reported that rapper Emtee recently gushed over his sons Avery and Logan after they spent some quality time with each other. The Manando rapper gushed over his boys in the wholesome video posted on Instagram. Emtee further said he would be nothing without his sons, "What would I be without my kids."

The rapper was seen as father goals in the comments section of his post. Stars such as Lady Du lauded the rapper and said he was doing a great job being his son's role model.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News