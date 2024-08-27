Emtee spent some quality time with his sons recently, and he shared the wholesome video on Instagram

The rapper was dubbed daddy goals after the video of him bonding with his sons went viral

The Manando rapper gushed over his boys and said he would be nothing without them

Emtee and his sons left the internet swooning. Image: @emteerecords on Instagram/Oupa Bopape via Getty

Emtee posts video of sons

Rapper Emtee recently gushed over his sons Avery and Logan after they spent some quality time with each other. The Manando rapper gushed over his boys in the wholesome video posted on Instagram.

Emtee further said he would be nothing without his sons, "What would I be without my kids."

SA lauds Emtee's fathering skills

The rapper was seen as father goals in the comments section of his post. Stars such as Lady Du lauded the rapper and said he was doing a great job being his son's role model.

ladydu_sa lauded:

"Good bro, this is amazing!!!!! You gotta be their idol first. before anyone else. I'm proud of you."

geff_gothunny stated:

"You can say whatever you want about Emtee, but this guy actually takes care of his family."

fridaysfinestlife relayed:

"They said big hustle couldn't afford KFC.. sometimes you gotta pop out & show people."

melorsa3 added:

"Being a dad is a big flex."

kopala_motivation added:

"They will never make me hurt him no matter da matter the Emtee forever."

whereis.terf laughed:

"Man you got me fffd up. Emtee noo. Don't talk to the boys like that lmao."

josephsedibo said:

"Your joy @emteethehustla. I can feel your joy from just watching the video. God blessed you with beautiful, handsome soldiers."

Emtee seeks to collaborate with Olamide

In a previous report from Briefly News, Emtee shared that he wishes to collaborate with Nigerian artist Olamide on his upcoming album, DIY 3.

The star revealed that he is almost done with the album and that he is hoping Olamide agrees to finish it with him. Fans are thrilled over the feature, saying Olamide would be a great fit, but some are anxiously waiting for Emtee to drop the project.

