Award-winning rapper Emtee is still working on his album DIY 3. His fans have grown impatient with the project's constant delays.

Emtee wishes to collaborate with Nigerian artist Olamide on his pending album. Image: Oupa Bopape via Getty Images, @olamide on Instgaram

Rapper Emtee plans to work with Olamide

On his social media page, Emtee revealed that he wants to collaborate with Nigerian singer Olamide. The star is working on his album DIY 3, and he said it would be complete if Olamide would jump on a feature.

"All I need is my senior @Olamide to finish this album," he stated.

How far is Emtee with DIY 3?

Regarding his long-awaited album, Emtee said it has almost reached completion. Responding to a fan who asked when he would release it, Emtee said, "Next month."

The artist also relayed a message of gratitude to his supporters, saying he really appreciates their love.

"Grateful for all the motivation and support y'all give me. Ndiyakhuthala (I get motivated) futhi I can’t wait to release my new album. Thank you, South Ah, Thank you, Africa and the world."

Mzansi excited for Emtee and Olamide collab

Responding to his tweet, Mzansi said they are ecstatic over the possible feature, saying Olamide would be a great fit. Others are anxiously waiting for Emtee to drop.

@Lloyd_Magau asked:

"@DjMaphorisa could you help Big Hustle Phori get that @Olamide feature if you know someone who can, please reach out."

@LorenzoJustice7 claimed:

"For sure, we getting out of the hood."

@kuliekayeli_ said:

"One moment the album is done the other, you still need to finish it😭 we're never getting this album."

Emtee says DIY 3 will save SA hip hop

In a previous report from Brielfy News, rapper Emtee said he is on a mission to save the hip hop music genre in Mzansi.

Emtee said this would be made possible with the release of his album DIY 3, a project he has been stalling for a long time. Before his drop, he hinted that he had a pending major announcement, and fans eagerly awaited.

