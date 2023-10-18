Rapper Emtee has provided an update on his long-awaited album DIY3 , which has yet to be released by the end of 2023

He cited industry politics as the reason for the delay, despite being an independent artist and having the album ready

Fans expressed confusion about the delay, with some suggesting that the issues may be of Emtee's own making, while others expressed concern for his well-being

Emtee has given his fans and followers an update on his highly anticipated album DIY3. The rapper headed to his social media page to explain why he hasn't dropped the body of work yet.

Emtee has blamed industry politics for the delay of his album 'DIY3'. Image: @emteethehustla

Source: Instagram

Emtee says politics in the industry are delaying his album release

It's only a few weeks before 2023 comes to an end and rapper and songwriter Emtee has not fulfilled his promise to fans. The rapper who previously mentioned that he is dropping an album this year explained what is causing the hold-up.

Taking to his verified page on X, formerly known as Twitter, the rapper said the album is ready but cannot be released yet. He blamed the delay on politics in the industry. He wrote:

"The album is done. It’s just politics. Ion know y people like making my life a living h*ll. I just can’t just be at peace for even an hour."

Mzansi asks Emtee questions after his post

Social media users had truckloads of questions for the rapper after his tweet. Many wanted to know who was delaying the project since Emtee is an independent artist.

@OhhYeahWeBack said:

"Isn't that you signed yourself? Then who is blocking you from releasing the album?"

@November22B commented:

"my ninja you run your own label, but you still complaining."

@modise__ added:

"Maybe, just maybe.. you're the problem, everyone can't be against you all the time."

@El_SgeeThe1st commented:

"You really don't have to drop the album if your health is not right.i hope you get the help you need or rehab.I love you ❤️"

@Kotiniboy added:

"How cause you are independent Ndlovu"

