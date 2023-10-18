Rapper Emtee has once again fought off substance abuse claims after a troll accused him of abusing them

The Manando hitmaker said he would be doing a test to back his claims of being free of substances

Emtee advised the troll to lawyer up as he will be suing him should his drug test results come back clean

In a very harsh clapback, Emtee told a troll where to get off after he accused him of abusing substances.

Emtee told a troll to get a lawyer after he threw nasty comments about using substances. Image: @emteedahustla

Source: Instagram

Emtee responds to a Twitter troll

Rapper Emtee has plenty of clap backs, and he never backs down from using them. He often fights off substance abuse claims when trolls accuse him of using them.

This time was no different as Emtee put a troll in its place, denying the speculations which have haunted him for years.

@BrianDakuse said:

"Slow down on dr*gs Emtee or go to rehab.'

Emtee claims he will be doing a test

The Manando rapper revealed that he would be doing a test to back his claims of being free of this. In addition to that, he also told the troll to lawyer up, as he would be suing them should the test results come back clean.

Previously, Emtee said he used to sip lean but has stopped, and the only thing he smokes is w*ed.

In his response, he said:

"Which dr*g? Name it, have a lawyer, and I will sue your ho as*. Dr*gs this, dr*gs that. Everyone knows what I’m on. I’m going to get a dr*g test and if it comes back negative, your mama a ho. How bout that?'

Fans back Emtee after clapback

Emtee supporters always have his back when it comes to any negativity that threatens to taint the rapper's name.

@ThamiShezi5 advised:

Just hit him with a avocado man."

@ItsDaRealJay said:

Daaamn Nephew! You didn't have to go this hard."

@thatzambezichic laughed:

"I'm here for this."

