Rapper Emtee shared a heated post calling out Mzansi people who claim he's often high on drugs

The Manando hitmaker stated that he has stopped abusing substances, which included primarily drinking lean

Mzansi people said they were relieved that Emtee finally took control of his life and advised him not to pay attention to trolls

Emtee has set the record straight about the substance abuse claims against him. The rapper made it clear on social media that he is not a druggie.

According to TimesLIVE, the drug use accusations against Emtee date back as far as 2019. The star even had to publicly clarify that he was not on drugs but was a dealer.

The Crown hitmaker's latest tweet maintained that he doesn't use drugs. However, Emtee did admit to drinking lean. Healthline.com defines lean as the concoction of cough syrup with fizzy drinks or alcohol that causes people to feel hyperactive.

"All this drugs talk is pis*in me off. I even quit lean. I been sober for a minute so don’t come to me with that dr*g talk sh*t. I’m done with that life! Stop tryna push agendas here mis*nu."

Emtee's fans advised him to pay the haters who claim he's on drugs no mind

@Cellular_jnr said:

"Leave them wena Hustler and focus on filling up the largest stadium in Africa."

@Makay______ shared:

"They’re trying to drive you into depression and act surprised when it actually happens. Humans are toxic. Ignore them, Hustler ❤️ You’re doing amazing."

@ASZulu posted:

"Big Hustle stopped drinking lean, but I think he still occasionally smokes we*d. I don't see anything wrong with that. He is right, people need to stop pestering him with the "drug talk"

@CraftPapii replied:

"They hate to see the change."

@Mosia_Motobatsi commented:

"When threatened by your future, they will remind you of your past."

@TlouTlouJhb011 also said:

"Don't entertain them."

@Classick265 reacted:

"Love to hear this ❤"

@BamTheSinger wrote:

""People are never happy when you decide to do better for yourself ♥️"

@100_kMokone added:

"Happy for you"

Emtee trends after dope feature on AKA’s posthumous Mass Country album

In other stories, Briefly News reported that Emtee trended for all the right reasons on Friday, 24 February. The Roll Up rapper features on late rapper AKA's posthumous album, Mass Country.

Hip-hop heads took to Twitter to give Emtee his flowers for penning a dope verse on AKA's new single, Crown. One of Emtee's fans at the album's exclusive listening session on Thursday night, 23 February, shared a video of Emtee performing the song.

Emtee trended on the microblogging app, and hip-hop heads gave him his flowers for killing another feature. Some even shared the lyrics of his fire verse.

