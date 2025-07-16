Sizwe Dhlomo reacted to Gayton McKenzie's statement about testifying in the special enquiry

Minister McKenzie said he knows things and is willing to speak if called by the commission

Social media users had mixed reactions, with some praising him and others mocking his comments

Radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo has reacted to a video of Minister Gayton McKenzie stating that he would testify in the special enquiry that has been set up to investigate General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's explosive allegations against Police Minister Senzo Mchunu and some top government officials.

Sizwe Dhlomo has responded to a video of Minister Gayton McKenzie offering to testify in Senzo Mchunu's enquiry. Image: OJ Koloti/Gallo Images and @sizwedhlomo

Source: UGC

The country has been at a standstill following General Mkhwanazi's press briefing that exposed senior government officials who allegedly have strong relationships with known criminals and drug dealers.

Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, shared his thoughts on the ongoing battle between Minister Mchunu and General Mkwanazi. McKenzie said South Africans must be ready for the explosive details that will be unearthed during the investigations after President Ramaphosa announced the commission of enquiry.

He also shared that he is willing to testify if asked by the commission, as he knows about certain matters. He said:

"I will also testify at the commission if they call me, because I know things."

Sizwe Dhlomo weighs in on McKenzie's statement

Media personality Sizwe Dhlomo responded to Minister McKenzie's video, asking whether or not he understands what he just admitted to. Sizwe's post read:

Fans respond to Sizwe Dhlomo's post

Minister McKenzie's video received mixed reactions from South Africans. Some praised him for coming forward and offering to testify in the commission, while others felt he said it to chase clout.

@PennyLebyane said:

"He's been frank. And he's committed to the consequences. The reality is that people think what's public knowledge is the full story. They will be shocked when their facts are presented, and the people they think are heroes are actually villains. It's smoke and mirrors, cause crime intelligence is not Twitter chats."

@DonaldMakhasane commented:

"He has no idea his career is about to be over."

@scrutinize00001 added:

"He is a liability and we love it for us 😂"

@C_that wrote:

"He's not even aware. 🤣🤣🤣🤣He thinks he's just talking, nje. Singing on himself while saying he's ready to sing on others."

@PrayerTmos commented:

"This guy doesn't want any trending thing to pass by without squeezing himself into it. Now he is admitting to knowing about crime and saying nothing as a Minister 🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️."

@majoyana31 noted:

"He is about to open a Pandora's Box, and I can’t wait to watch the drama unfold. Let me fasten my seat belt 😂"

Gayton McKenzie's latest video divided Mzansi. Image: Jeffrey Abrahams/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

