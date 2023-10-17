Emtee has made the headlines again after a new video of him surfaced on the internet

The Roll Up hitmaker faced backlash over his slow and slurred speech after fans heard him speak to street vendors

Emtee addressed the criticism by pointing at his success compared to the people making jokes about him

Emtee responded to the backlash he received about his slurred speech, saying he chooses to speak that way because he's a rapper. Images: emteethehustla

Emtee recently topped the trends after a video of him speaking to street vendors made it to social media. The rapper received backlash from online users, calling him out for how slow he spoke and blaming substance abuse.

In response to the criticism, Emtee referenced his success in the music industry while poking fun at netizens for not having the kind of money that he has.

Emtee addresses criticism over his speech

In a series of Twitter (X) posts, Emtee shot back at the people criticising how he spoke, saying he chooses to speak that way because he's a rapper and uses a lot of slang.

The We Up rapper went on to poke fun at his haters' pockets, saying they don't have half as much money as he does to be making fun of him:

"I talk like this cos I choose to. I’m a travelling man, I love languages, slang and wordplay. I’m a musician, how u think some these hits came about!? I’m a real songwriter."

He went on:

"I talk slow but I ain’t broke tho. U don’t have half the money both my sons putting up, that’s on fonem. I’m the hustla FRFR. I’m one of the last artists sold platinum in HARD COPIES, not streams. Don’t play wimme BOY!"

Fans respond to Emtee's statements

Followers weighed in on Emtee's comments to the criticism he received, with some taking his side:

Mkdeoriginal_SA said:

"We appreciate u Hustler!"

itsmytimecurtis responded:

"That’s the way of an African Trap, connecting languages."

IitengeLam66173 commented:

"Yes sir. So inspiring dawg!"

Other online users weren't impressed with Emtee's clap backs and sent more shots:

BrianDakuse said:

"Slow down on dr*gs Emtee or go to rehab."

Sammyazania responded:

"Fix yourself."

olo1ill commented:

"We're saying leave all that... you have no idea how cringe it is to see you speak sometimes!"

Emtee shows love to his family

